Athlete Spotlight: Sherando golfer Sam Brooks

Sherando High School 15-year-old sophomore
Sport: Golf
Parents: Scott and Karen Brooks
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about golf?: I love the views while playing the game and seeing how I can improve every time I play.
Most memorable moment in golf: Getting my first birdie at hole No. 7 at Disney’s Lake Buena Vista Golf Course in Florida. That was two years ago. It was my first time playing golf out of the state. It was a par-3, so my first shot was 130 yards and I made my putt on the green from about 10 feet.
Most embarrassing moment in golf: Getting hit by a stray golf ball on the course. That happened about four weeks ago. They hit me in the back of the leg.
Most difficult moment in golf: Going up to the tee for the first time in front of new people, because of the nerves.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Tiger Woods; because he’s an amazing golfer. Albert Einstein; because he’s such a genius. And Tyler, the Creator; because I love his music. He was my favorite artist for a long time and I would just love to hear about him talk about music.
Biggest athletic influence: My dad. He always pushes me to be the best athlete and person I can be.
Favorite teacher: My freshman year history teacher, Mrs. [Heather] Hyatt. She was super nice, and she engaged us in learning while having fun.
Favorite athlete: [Boston Bruins defenseman] Charlie McAvoy
Favorite team: Boston Bruins
Favorite movie: “Happy Gilmore”
Favorite TV show: “Family Guy”
Favorite song: “family ties” by Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar
Favorite food: Pasta
Worst thing you’ve ever eaten: Fried gator. I had that in St. Augustine, Fla. It was really chewy and it set me off a little bit.
Plans after high school: I want to go to a college in Florida near my sister and pursue a business major. I feel I’d have a lot of options with a business degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.