Athlete Spotlight: Sherando golfer Sam Brooks

Sherando golfer Sam Brooks

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Sherando High School 15-year-old sophomore

Sport: Golf

Parents: Scott and Karen Brooks

Hometown: Winchester

What do you love about golf?: I love the views while playing the game and seeing how I can improve every time I play.

Most memorable moment in golf: Getting my first birdie at hole No. 7 at Disney’s Lake Buena Vista Golf Course in Florida. That was two years ago. It was my first time playing golf out of the state. It was a par-3, so my first shot was 130 yards and I made my putt on the green from about 10 feet.

Most embarrassing moment in golf: Getting hit by a stray golf ball on the course. That happened about four weeks ago. They hit me in the back of the leg.

Most difficult moment in golf: Going up to the tee for the first time in front of new people, because of the nerves.

Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Tiger Woods; because he’s an amazing golfer. Albert Einstein; because he’s such a genius. And Tyler, the Creator; because I love his music. He was my favorite artist for a long time and I would just love to hear about him talk about music.

Biggest athletic influence: My dad. He always pushes me to be the best athlete and person I can be.

Favorite teacher: My freshman year history teacher, Mrs. [Heather] Hyatt. She was super nice, and she engaged us in learning while having fun.

Favorite athlete: [Boston Bruins defenseman] Charlie McAvoy

Favorite team: Boston Bruins

Favorite movie: “Happy Gilmore”

Favorite TV show: “Family Guy”

Favorite song: “family ties” by Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar

Favorite food: Pasta

Worst thing you’ve ever eaten: Fried gator. I had that in St. Augustine, Fla. It was really chewy and it set me off a little bit.

Plans after high school: I want to go to a college in Florida near my sister and pursue a business major. I feel I’d have a lot of options with a business degree.

Compiled by Robert Niedzwiecki

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.