Athlete Spotlight: Sherando soccer player Brigid Campbell

Sherando High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Soccer. Position: Defender
Parents: Kelley and John Campbell. Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about soccer?: I love the team aspect of the sport, practicing and riding the bus to games. It makes my teammates feel like a family really quickly. I love the technical part of the game as well.
Most memorable moment in soccer: On May 5, we beat Millbrook (2-1) after losing to them (3-1) the first time we played them this season. So winning was a really big turnaround. I also had an assist that game, so the end result just felt really good.
Most embarrassing moment in soccer: Last season, I pressed all the way to the 18 as a defender because I was really determined to score a goal. I had the ball in a possession with a wide-open goal right in front of me. It bounced off the goal post and then I tried to shoot again, and I completely missed the goal. So I missed a wide-open goal. That was against Fauquier in the last home game of the season.
Most difficult moment in soccer: The last game of this season, we played Kettle Run [in the Class 4 Northwestern District first round]. It was very difficult, because we lost 4-1, and just the last few minutes of the game when we were down by three, just knowing that was my last career game was very hard.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandmother Elizabeth; she passed away before I was born, but I’ve heard how kind she is from all my aunts and uncles. I’d love to talk to her about my family, and how I’ve grown up. Another person would be Harry Styles; he’s my favorite singer. I love his personality, so meeting him in person would be a dream. And [comedian/actor] Pete Davidson; he’s just very funny and would be enjoyable company for dinner.
Biggest athletic influence: Ali Krieger; she’s on the U.S. women’s national team, and we play the same position. Her passing and defense are really good.
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Christine Welch. She was my Key Club advisor and my AP English teacher this year. I had her class every day, and she was very patient and kind to all her students and made my senior year very enjoyable.
Favorite athlete: [Milwaukee Bucks’] Giannis Antetokounmpo
Favorite sports team: Washington Wizards
Favorite movie: “Dear John”
Favorite TV show: “Criminal Minds”
Favorite song: “Late Night Talking” by Harry Styles
Favorite food: Chicken tenders
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Mushrooms
Plans after high school: I plan on attending Virginia Tech this fall. Currently, I’m set on majoring in business marketing and potentially becoming a real estate agent after I graduate. My alternative route would be to major in architecture because that’s another dream job of mine. With architecture, I love housing and design. I could also be an interior designer if I get a major in architecture. I was in DECA in high school, so business really spoke to me after attending the state competition this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.