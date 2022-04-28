Athlete Spotlight: Sherando soccer player Cody Crittenden

Sherando High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Soccer. Position: Defender
Parents: Tara and David Crittenden
Hometown: Born in Alexandria (lived in Stephens City 17 years)
What do you love about soccer?: Just going out to the team dinners, and hanging out with the guys. Playing the sports is always fun, but hanging out with the guys and the bonds that we create are probably the best part about soccer.
Most memorable moment in soccer: Probably this past travel season with Winchester United. We won our tournament down in Richmond. It was my last travel season ever, so it was a good way to end my travel career. The group stage was pretty hard, the teams were rough, and the games were pretty close, but we had more points in the end. We got put in the championship, and I guess the other group wasn’t as strong as ours. We won in the championship 4-0 or 5-0. Being there and hanging out with the guys was awesome.
Most embarrassing moment in soccer: Last year against Millbrook, we were up 5-1 or something. I was playing center back, and they played a through ball that went toward our keeper. I thought I was playing basketball for a second and I started boxing out around the ball. I didn’t even kick it. It was so weird. It was like inside the six and I started boxing out so the [Millbrook player] didn’t get it, but I didn’t clear it. My coach still jokes with me about this to this day.
Most difficult moment in soccer: The beginning of this season, our very first game, I got hurt in like the first five minutes. I was out for five or six games. Just sitting on the bench, watching my team play, it was so hard not being able to get out there and play with my team.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Malik Willis; he played as a quarterback on the football team at Liberty [University] and that’s where I plan to go. He is so humble and could tell me some secrets around campus. [French soccer player and center back] Presnel Kimpembe; we play the same position and I love the way he plays. Also he’s got some style so he could give me fashion advice. And my great-grandfather Charlie Furr; that’s where I get my height from (Crittenden is 6 feet, 4 inches), and I’ve heard so many stories about him. I would just love to meet him, because I never met him before.
Biggest athletic influence: [Washington Commanders wide receiver] Terry McLaurin. He goes out there every game day and competes. He doesn’t talk [bad] to the refs or talk [bad] to the other team. He’s always a good example. He’s team first. He doesn’t go out and party and drink and do all that. He’s just a football player and does his job.
Favorite teachers: Ms. [Lori] Rohani and Ms. [Diane] Foreman. They were both my kindergarten teachers. I’m still in touch with them to this day. Ms. Foreman, I see her at some sporting events and I see her here and there. She’s just an awesome person to be around. Ms. Rohani, she was the main kindergarten teacher. My mom and her are like best friends, and she always comes to my games. She’s awesome.
Favorite athlete: Terry McLaurin
Favorite sports team: Washington Commanders
Favorite movie: “Cars”
Favorite song: “Statement” by G Herbo
Favorite food: Apple cinnamon oatmeal
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Refried beans
Plans after high school: I’m going down to Liberty University and majoring in aeronautics. My ultimate goal is to become a commercial pilot. When I was going on a mission trip to Houston the summer going into ninth grade, when I got on the plane, just the whole experience was exhilarating to me. Right then and there I was like, ‘I need to be a pilot.’ It was just an awesome experience.
