Sherando High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Soccer Position: Defender
Parents: Jason and Danielle Grigsby
Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about soccer?: I really enjoy the teamwork that’s involved with the game. It’s never just one single person carrying any part of the game. It’s always a collective team effort. It’s frustrating when you lose, but you lose as a team and you win as a team. It just builds that friendship automatically through the team.
Most memorable moment in soccer: My senior night [on March 16 against Liberty]. I am the only senior on the team, so watching everybody get together and just celebrate my last year that night was just really amazing for me.
Most embarrassing moment in soccer: As a defender, you’re supposed to be the strong one. So, when you go up against somebody you really think you’re stronger than, and they completely bulldoze you over, it’s pretty embarrassing.
Most difficult moment in soccer: My ninth-grade year. I have worked my entire life to get to high school soccer. My goal was to be a freshman on varsity. I had my coaches tell me I was very close [to making it], but I was too small to be on the varsity team. That was a very hard moment for me. I took that and built from it and became the stronger player that I am today. (Grigsby is now in her second year on the varsity.)
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Alex Morgan; she’s my favorite soccer player. I really enjoy her personality. I follow her on all the social medias. Just being able to see her life as a normal human being is pretty cool. Morgan Wallen; he is one of my favorite singers. I listen to his music all the time. And Taylor Swift; she is somebody I have admired my entire life. That’s one of the things I share with my best friend, and the memories of going to see her [sing].
Biggest athletic influence: Alex Morgan. She humanizes the sport. You see her as this big, professional soccer player, but she shares so much of her life. She fights for equal pay [to get paid comparably to men’s players], she is one of the few to have a baby and still play soccer. She’s a very empowering person.
Favorite teacher: In ninth grade, my [Sherando tech ed] teacher, Mrs. [Lyndsay] Almarode, she got me into graphic design. It was one of those basic-level classes that I took. She introduced me to so many different things and I became very close with her. She is the person I [aspire] to be when I’m older.
Favorite athlete: Alex Morgan
Favorite team: New York Giants
Favorite movie: “Cars”
Favorite TV show: “Criminal Minds”
Favorite song: “Wildest Dreams” by Taylor Swift
Favorite food: Pasta. I am a carb lover. Any type of pasta.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Broccoli. I will eat almost anything, but broccoli is the one thing I despise.
Plans after high school: In the fall, I am going to JMU and majoring in graphic design. I really love art. And being able to create art on a computer, and making it into a media is really what started me off. I’ve been taking classes all throughout high school to prepare for it, and it’s just become something I really love.
