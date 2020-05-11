Athlete Spotlight: Sherando soccer player Joe Wagner

Sherando High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Soccer. Position: Defender
Parents: Michael and Tammy Wagner
Hometown: Bridgewater (moved to Middletown 12 years ago)
What do you love about soccer: Definitely the brotherhood. I love the bonds that we create with each other, not just on the field but off the field. Some of those bonds can last a lifetime.
Memorable moment in soccer: Scoring my first varsity goal. It was my junior year against Liberty, and we ended up winning 4-2. I just remember the cross came in, went off of Ethan [Laing's] head, bounced right to my foot and I just kicked it in the bottom left corner. That was really special to me, to finally put a goal up on the board.
Most embarrassing moment in soccer: Eighth grade, it was in the fall season, I was playing goalie for my BRYSA soccer team. A kid kicked a ball that was very easy to save. I sidestepped to my left to try and catch it and save it, but I slipped on the mud in the goal crease, and the ball hit my fingertips and went into the back of the net. Everyone just thought it was kind of funny. We ended up tying that game, so at least we didn't lose.
Most difficult moment in soccer: Definitely right now, not being able to play senior year. Nothing comes close to that. Not having that final chance to lay it all out on the field is going to hurt for a while.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Tim Tebow; he's always been an inspiration for me, not just as an athlete, but also as a Christian. I just love his motivational speeches. Christian McCaffrey; he's my favorite athlete on my favorite football team [the Carolina Panthers]. He never gives up. He has an absolute grind, and I look up to his work ethic. And my grandmother Jane Wagner; she passed away when I was 7, so I really didn't get to know her very well. From what my family members have told me, I think it'd be nice to get to sit down and get to know her a little better.
Guilty pleasure: I eat a lot of Starburst jelly beans, especially around Easter. They're just my absolute favorite. I probably eat half a bag a day.
Who's your favorite teacher: Mr. Jason Uhry. He's my marketing teacher at Sherando. I've known him since my freshman year. He's always made me laugh. He's an incredible teacher. He teaches a subject I love, and he does it pretty well.
Favorite athlete: Christian McCaffrey
Favorite sports team: Carolina Panthers
Favorite movie: "Titanic"
Favorite TV show: "Big Bang Theory"
Favorite song: "Dangerously" by Charlie Puth
Favorite food: Shrimp
Plans after high school: I'm going to major in marketing management at Virginia Tech. That major gives you principles of business and marketing and analytics, and it also gives you restaurant management or hotel management experience. I'm interested in all those things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.