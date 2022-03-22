Athlete Spotlight: Sherando softball player Emma Chunta

Sherando High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Softball. Positions: Second base/pitcher
Parents: Jennifer and Thomas Chunta
Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about softball?: I really like the idea of being part of a team because you win and lose together. And I also love the competitiveness of the game.
Most memorable moment in softball: Last year when I hit a grand slam against Millbrook. (Trailing 6-4 in the sixth inning of the Class 4 Northwestern District quarterfinals against the Pioneers, Chunta’s home run was the difference in an 8-6 win.) It was one of the best feelings in the world.
Most embarrassing moment in softball: Last year during a travel ball game with the Shenandoah Shock, I tried to run to second and I completely face-planted and had dirt all in my teeth and mouth. People were making fun of me.
Most difficult moment in softball: Honestly, the whole sport is difficult. You can go through so many slumps, and it can really bring your confidence down. But you just have to keep your head high and try to work through it.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: [Pro softball player and former University of Washington star] Sis Bates. In my opinion, she’s one of the best college players of all time. I would really like to talk to her about how she became so good. My pap Bob who passed away when I was really young. I never really got to spend time with him, and I’ve heard so many stories about him. And [James Wood softball player] Laken Whipkey. She’s one of my best friends and I can talk to her about anything. It’s always good to see and talk to her.
Biggest athletic influence: My dad. He’s always been there for me, and he knows how to cheer me up. He’s always been my No. 1 supporter.
Favorite teacher: My English teacher Ms. [Joan] Rempfer. She’s always makes class interesting and always has a lot of fun.
Favorite athlete: Sis Bates
Favorite sports team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Favorite movie: “Step Brothers”
Favorite TV show: “Grey’s Anatomy”
Favorite song: “Paranoid” by Kanye West
Favorite food: Steak
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Green beans. I hate the way they smell and they don’t taste good at all.
Plans after high school: I plan to attend Bridgewater College and study education. I just really like working with kids. My mom’s a teacher in Loudoun County, so she really influenced me to be a teacher.
