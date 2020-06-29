Sherando High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Softball. Position: Shortstop
Parents: Jeff and Hollie Strosnider
Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about softball: I love the competitiveness of it. I’ve always been an extremely competitive person. I want to be the best I can be no matter who I’m up against.
Most memorable moment in softball: Definitely it was a game against James Wood my junior year. We were behind (1-0) going into the bottom of the seventh. I led off and I hit a line drive in the six hole. I managed to steal second base and then stole third on a fake bunt. Lauren Smith bunted me in on a suicide squeeze and we tied it. In the top of the eighth, James Wood didn’t score and Ashton Clark came up and hit the walk-off (a two-run homer). That was just awesome seeing everyone come together and beat our biggest rival.
Most embarrassing moment in softball: One time I hit a home run and somehow I managed to miss every single base coming around. Luckily the other coach didn’t catch it.
Most difficult moment in softball: I’d say definitely the mental aspect to it because some people get really frustrated easily when they fail or something. You’ve just got to let it go and move past that because there are going to be more at-bats, more balls to field and everything like that. You’ve definitely got to keep a good mental state while you are playing. You can’t get frustrated easily. You’ve just got to keep going.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My great grandmother (Juanita Strosnider) because I really miss her and I always wish she was here to give advice when times are getting really tough; my other grandmother (Vickie Strosnider), she has always brought so much joy to my life and has had such a positive impact on it; My dad, he’s spent and devoted countless hours to me growing up trying to put in the best position I could be softball-wise. He made so many opportunities for me and was always my No. 1 fan.
Guilty pleasure: Chipotle. It kind of became a tradition. We used to always go there before gamedays. I basically love going there with my friends and sharing our experiences. It kind of became a tradition. I don’t know. I’m just addicted to Chipotle.
Favorite teacher: My honors and AP chemistry teacher [Susan Saylor], who is also my aunt. She taught me things that were not only useful in the classroom, but also things that apply outside of it. She’s also been one of the most kindhearted and genuine people I know. She’s always willing to lend a helping hand.
Favorite athlete: LeBron James
Favorite team: Washington Nationals
Favorite movie: “When The Game Stands Tall”
Favorite TV show: “Impractical Jokers”
Favorite song: “Better Together” by Luke Combs
Favorite food: Chipotle.
Plans after high school: I’m going James Madison University and I plan on studying psychology. When I was younger my grandmother was diagnosed with cancer and she was always so positive about it. I just never understood that. Most people when stuff like that happens they get deeply frustrated and don’t enjoy life anymore. She was always so positive about it. I want to understand more why people react to react differently to different situations like that. I plan on going to grad school and eventually getting my doctorate because I want to be a psychiatrist.
