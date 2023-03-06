Athlete Spotlight: Sherando swimmer Ian Liang

Sherando High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Swimming. Main events: 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle relay
Parents: Cissy and Paul Liang
Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about swimming?: The team spirit and how well everyone works together. Even though swimming is more of an individual sport, having everyone there, just being there, having fun, is really appealing to me.
Most memorable moment in swimming: The boys have a tradition after every meet or practice. We’re always singing songs — like Katy Perry, Britney Spears — in the locker room. It really embodies the team spirit.
Most embarrassing moment in swimming: I tripped into the pool while diving once.
Most difficult moment in swimming: Trying not to drown while swimming a 500-yard race.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: I would always want to have dinner with my parents. They’ve supported me all my life, and without them I wouldn’t be here. Spending time with them as much as I can before going to college or getting older would be really great, I think. I want to cherish as many memories as I can with them. And Elon Musk; I kind of want to know how he became so successful and ask him a few questions about that.
Biggest athletic influence: I’d say Michael Phelps was the one who got me into the swimming mood. He’s just someone I look up to whenever I have trouble mentally.
Favorite teacher: [Sherando’s] Dr. [Pauley] Ricard. She teaches history. I had her freshman year and junior year. She’s really enthusiastic about teaching, which made me really want to learn the materials she taught. Even outside of school, she would be interested in what you’re doing as a person and not just what you’re doing with your grades. She really did help me a lot when I was in trouble during freshman year academically-wise. I really appreciate her for doing all that.
Favorite athlete: Michael Phelps
Favorite movie: “Saving Private Ryan”
Favorite food: Pizza
Worst thing you’ve eaten: One time when I was running, I swallowed a beetle. It felt weird going down my throat.
Plans after high school: I’m waiting on a decision from Virginia Tech right now, but I’ve also been accepted by other colleges for architecture majors. I initially got my interest from designing Lego houses. I just really like designing little models and that sort of stuff. I think architecture would be a great way to implement those designs and try to get them made into something real. I also plan to attend an ROTC (Reserve Officers Training Corps) program for the Air Force while studying at college. I feel like it’s some sort of patriotism that inspired me to do that and the Air Force has so much new technology that I can have the chance to explore.
