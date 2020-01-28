Athlete Spotlight: Sherando swimmer Kyra Schultz

Sherando High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Swimming. Main events: 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly
Parents: Derrick and Tia Schultz
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about swimming: I love the family atmosphere that kind of comes along with high school swimming. I've swam my entire life on big club teams, and being on a smaller team with people I go to school with every day is a lot of fun.
Most memorable moment in swimming: My sophomore year at states, we had a dance party the night before in the hotel room. Everybody was in there, the boys and girls. People were on my roommate's bed and my bed just dancing and singing. It was the best night just because we had fun with each other.
Most embarrassing moment in swimming: My freshman year in states I went to dive in [during] prelims and my feet slipped, and I belly-flopped into the pool in the middle of the race. Everybody saw it. I look back on it, and it makes me laugh.
Most difficult moment in swimming: I had elbow surgery in February 2016, and coming back from that I was terrified I was going to hurt myself again, and anything I did was going to hurt it. I was out of the water for three or months, and I was only kicking for about three months or so in the pool before I started swimming again.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Ruth Bader Ginsburg; I love what she stood for. My best friend and I love her and think she was a good person. Lady Gaga; I love her music and what she portrays as herself to her fans. And Katie Ledecky, the Olympian; she swam on Nation's Capital [Schultz's former swim team]. I'd like to sit down with her and chat about her coach [Bruce Gemmell], who I met before, and talk to her about her experience on [Nation's Capital].
Guilty pleasure: Flamin' Hot Cheetos. I went a bought a bag of those [on Jan. 20] after swim practice. I always want them, but I try and limit myself to getting a big bag of them once a month. I try and make them last as long as I can.
Favorite teacher: Doreen Pauley Ricard at Sherando. She's been my history teacher for three years and she taught me more about life and history than any other teacher I've ever had.
Favorite athlete: Katie Ledecky
Favorite sports team: Buffalo Bills
Favorite movie: "Pretty Woman"
Favorite TV show: "This is Us"
Favorite song: I love indie folk music.
Favorite food: Popcorn
Plans after high school: I don't have an official college yet, but I want to get my bachelor's degree in museum studies, my master's in business administration, and potentially a minor in sign language. With museum studies, I want to be able to create a space that anybody that comes and visits is going to take something away from and learn from. ... to see myself in a space that I can tell untold stories in a unique way using different technologies is the ultimate dream. With business administration, knowing the ins-and-outs of the business world, I think it's going to help me show the museum story side of it a little bit better. With sign language, I lost my voice for six months my sophomore year and I had to go to speech therapy to get it back. Throughout that time I started learning it just because I couldn't talk to anybody. I want to be able to use that to help myself in the future if that ever happens again, and I want to be able to help others.
