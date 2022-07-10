Athlete Spotlight: Sherando tennis player Andrew Bray

Sport: Tennis. Position: No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles
Parents: Abram and Lisa Bray. Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about tennis?: I started playing tennis about a year and a half ago. I played basketball my whole life, so playing a new sport forced me to get out of my comfort zone. Every point is something new, so it’s very enjoyable.
Most memorable moment in tennis: This year, in a match against Kettle Run, I won 8-2. It was the second time we played them at Kettle Run. That was probably the moment where I realized I had really improved since I started. I put everything together that match. Coach [Garland] Williams congratulated me. He could tell I played very well.
Most embarrassing moment in tennis: Last year against James Wood in our first match, our No. 2 player was out, and I had to play No. 1 doubles with no experience. I took a ball to the face and dropped my racquet. It was a pretty embarrassing moment, because everyone was watching.
Most difficult moment in tennis: This year in a doubles match against James Wood in our second time playing them, we were in a tiebreaker to finish off the match. Everyone else was done with their matches and it was just me and my doubles partner Tommy [Reese]. I double-faulted the last point. There was a lot of pressure in that moment.
People you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My parents and my brother (Evan, 21, who goes to Virginia). Growing up we’d always have dinners at the dinner table, and that was just kind of part of our routine. Now that my brother’s going to college and I’m going to college, that’s not going to happen very much anymore, so I definitely want to have that again. If I had to pick a non-family member, I’d pick Peyton Manning. I’m a [Denver] Broncos fan, and watching him play and watching his new show (“ManningCast”) with his brother [Eli], he seems like a pretty outgoing guy. It’d be cool to talk about the Super Bowl and other stuff.
Biggest athletic influence: Demaryius Thomas. He was a Broncos receiver who recently passed away. I met him at a Ravens game when I was younger. He was just a very nice guy and had a really big play against the Pittsburgh Steelers (an 80-yard overtime touchdown catch to end a Wild Card win after the 2011 season). Just how positive he is to others, and the impact he had is very inspiring to me.
Favorite teacher: Mr. Jason Uhry. He was my sports marketing teacher at Sherando, and he was also my DECA advisor. He kind of built me up throughout my four years in high school, and was always very supportive of decisions. I’m really appreciative of him.
Favorite athlete: [Former Bronco and current Buffalo Bills linebacker] Von Miller
Favorite sports team: Denver Broncos
Favorite movie: “The Pursuit of Happyness”
Favorite TV show: “Breaking Bad”
Favorite song: “Intro” by RTB MB
Favorite food: Pad thai from Thai Lotus in Winchester
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Brussels sprouts
Plans after high school: I’m attending JMU in the fall. I’m undecided, but I think I want to major in sports and recreation management with a minor in business. I’ve been around sports my whole entire life, and if I can continue that, that would be pretty important to me.
