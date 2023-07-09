Athlete Spotlight: Sherando tennis player Michaela Koch

Sport: Tennis. Positions: No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles
Parents: Teresa and Jonathan Koch
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about tennis?: I love that there’s no time limit in tennis and that you can always fight back and win even when losing.
Most memorable moment in tennis: It would be our team’s trip to the state finals this year [in Newport News]. It was a really fun and great trip with my team. We had all worked so hard to get there.
Most embarrassing moment in tennis: One time I was playing doubles with my older sister [Isabella], and I was at the net and she served the ball and hit me in the back of the head. It hurt. That was about a year ago.
Most difficult moment in tennis: Playing in the regional singles tournament this year. I had a really tough opponent. (In the Region 4C semifinals, Koch lost 6-0, 6-0 to Broad Run’s Izzy Rotaru, who went on to win the Class 4 state singles tournament.) It was a good experience for me to play against someone so good, but she was a lot better than me, so it was tough.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Taylor Swift; because I love her. [Rapper] Tyler, The Creator; because he’s funny and I like his music. And Jesus; because he’s very important and it’d be really cool to have dinner with him.
Biggest athletic influence: My Dad, because he’s taught me tennis all my life. He also plays tennis, and he’s always pushed me to do better. I’ve always trained with him before tennis seasons. He’s a good person to hit against and he helps me sharpen my tennis skills.
Favorite teacher: Ms. Sinott. She was my sophomore year AP World History teacher [in Italy]. She taught me a lot and was always pushing us to do better in class.
Favorite athlete: [British tennis player] Emma Raducanu
Favorite team: New York Mets
Favorite movie: “Mamma Mia!”
Favorite TV show: “The Office”
Favorite song: “100000 People” by Kings of Leon
Favorite food: Sushi
Worst thing you’ve ever eaten: Escargot
Plans after high school: I’m going to Virginia Tech in the fall and will probably play club tennis there. Right now, I’m going in undecided on a major, but I’m excited to explore my different interests. I might do something STEM related or with business.
