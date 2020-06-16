Athlete Spotlight: Sherando track & field athlete David Rivas

Sherando High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Track & Field. Main events: High jump, 100 meters, 200, 4x100
Parents: Richard and Alva Rawlings
Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about track: The work that’s put in. Just driving to get better every day. I feel the competition — any race, any event — is always so high and intense. I love that competitiveness. Not only just my team striving to get better, but also the other team is trying to make it harder for us to win.
Most memorable moment in track: The Last Chance Invitational at Millbrook High School [last year], where I was able to get a new personal record in the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches) and get second place.
Most embarrassing moment in track: Dropping a baton in a relay race. You not only let yourself down, but you also let your relay team and the rest of your team down. It’s happened a few times, but the one I remember most was from my freshman year. I was not very familiar with the relay race at the time. Ever since I’ve been trying to get better at it.
Most difficult moment in track: I’ve always been shorter compared to the other high jumpers. I’m only 5-7, and everybody else is 6-2, 6-3. Just stepping up to the mat every day would be the most difficult part for me.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Usain Bolt; he’s been in the game for so long and he’s left such a legacy on the sport [of track & field], I think a nice talk with him would be life-changing. Because of everything going on right now [with racial issues], I’d love to sit down and talk to Martin Luther King. And [actor] Robert Downey Jr.; he’s been in and out of really bad situations and had trials and tribulations with alcohol and stuff. Being able to sit down with him and talk to him about how he became so successful even with all of his hardships, I think I can learn a lot from him.
Guilty pleasure: I listen to a lot of music. After practice, I’d come home and listen to music all night and stay up really late, wake up really early, not get much sleep. That’s just kind of how I lived every day. I’d always try to find a new artist, new song. I mostly like hip hop and rap, but I’ve grown into a lot of indie music.
Favorite teacher: [Assistant track] Coach [Megan] Roberts. She was also my Spanish teacher. Seeing her in the classroom and seeing her out on the track, she always saw me as someone who could do better, someone who could impact other people around me. She always saw me as a leader, so her believing in me drove me to be a better version of myself.
Favorite athlete: Usain Bolt
Favorite team: University of Virginia football
Favorite movie: “Real Steel”
Favorite TV show: “The Flash”
Favorite song: “American Teen” by Khalid
Favorite food: Pupusas
Plans after high school: I plan on taking a gap year and going into the workforce. I just got a job over at FedEx Ground. I’ll be doing classes through [Lord Fairfax Community College] for the next year and then possibly plan on transferring to maybe Lynchburg or Indiana Tech. I’d like to study exercise science and kinesiology. I’ve always been someone who’s really been into the physical aspect of the medical field. So if there’s any way that I can get into studying on how the body works and the functions when it’s put into use, or even just learning how the body recovers from certain workouts and just how to move more efficiently, I’d like to learn that, make that into a career, and even incorporate that into my own life.
