Sherando High School 16-year-old sophomore
Sport: Track & field. Main events: Discus and shot put
Parents: Rachel and Cory Carlson
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about track: I love the independence of the sport. I love that I can feel kind of at home in a way when I’m throwing. That ring makes me feel secure. I don’t feel the pressure of teammates or opponents. I can throw and it doesn’t matter who’s watching. But I also love the throwing squad aspect of it. Throwing is individual, but you have teammates to back you up.
Most memorable moment in track: Definitely competing at the state meet. (Carlson took second in Class 4 last spring at Liberty University with a mark of 119-7 in the discus. Dinwiddie’s Leslie Young won with a 124-5.) That was definitely one of the experiences that I would like to do again. I hope to do that next season [in 2021].
Most embarrassing moment in track: There was a Millbrook quad meet, and one of my throws I fell down in the ring and I just kind of laid there. I looked down the field and flapped the ground and was like, ‘All right, that’s a scratch.’ Everybody just giggled.
Most difficult moment in track: The regional meet last year at Handley, I was struggling with shot put that day. (Carlson placed eighth with a top mark of 32-3 after coming in with a PR of 35-0.5.) It was kind of frustrating.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Michelle Obama; I’ve seen how she can lead people, and it’s inspiring the way that she holds herself as a woman. I look up to that. Glenn Combs; he’s someone I look up to. He’s not my biological grandfather but he’s a grandfather-figure for me. And [Sherando sophomore] Avery Lunde; she also throws with me and has influenced me greatly. She has always been there for me and she is someone I could not do life without.
Guilty pleasure: I really love art. I love painting. It’s calming. I can just paint on a canvas any time of the day. I’ll do that any time I have free time.
Who’s your favorite teacher: Shana Bryant. She was my teacher last year for geometry. She was one of the highlights of my day. I got the lucky chance to see her every day. She was always bright and smiling and she made feel like I could do anything. She was always willing to talk. She’s an exceptionally good teacher.
Favorite athlete: [Washington Mystics women’s basketball player] Elena Delle Donne
Favorite sports team: Penn State athletics
Favorite movie: “Pitch Perfect 3”
Favorite TV show: “Bones”
Favorite song: “Homesick” by Dua Lipa
Favorite food: Sushi
Plans after high school: I definitely want to go to college. I’ve looked down the path of getting my doctorate. Career-wise, I’m still looking.
