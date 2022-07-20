Athlete Spotlight: Sherando track & field athlete Jayden Patten

Sherando High School 17-year-old junior
Sport: Track & field. Events: Long jump, 100, 200, 4x100, triple jump
Parents: Osbourne and Brenda Patten
Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about track & field?: The people and the competition that happens. It’s just an overall good place to be at.
Most memorable moment in track & field: When I ran the one mile, which I had never ran ever. It was really bad. I did that at the meet at Skyline this year.
Most embarrassing moment in track & field: When I was doing the 100 meters, I was on my block. They shot the gun, and I fell straight down and hit my face. That was at the Fauquier meet this year.
Most difficult moment in track & field: Competing with an injury at regionals. I qualified in the long jump, triple jump and with the 4x100 team. I had a pulled hamstring and couldn’t compete the way I wanted to.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandfather Bendis, whose nickname was “Bunny”; he was a big inspiration for most of my life until he passed away about seven years ago. [Rapper] Lil Baby; he’s just my favorite artist. He gives me a good mindset to think bigger than myself. And Alicia Keys; I just like her vocals.
Biggest athletic influence: [Boxer] Mike Tyson. The way he talks speaks to me. He had the mindset of how to be No. 1 when he was younger. He says to be confident with all your abilities.
Favorite teacher: [Outside of school] I would say my dad. He’s taught me about the way life works.
Favorite athlete: Mike Tyson
Favorite sports team: Baltimore Ravens
Favorite movie: “The Black Phone”
Favorite TV show: “Stranger Things”
Favorite song: “Right On” by Lil Baby
Favorite food: Ahi with rice
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Sushi
Plans after high school: I’m going to do some college searching. I’d like to major in business or criminology. For criminology, I want to be able to serve justice. With business, I also want to do something for myself. Maybe I should start a business at some point, but first I need to save up money to do that.
