Athlete Spotlight: Sherando track & field athlete William Fletcher

Sherando High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Track & field. Main events: Discus, shot put.
Parents: Marty and Linda Fletcher.
Hometown: Middletown
What do you love about track: The people. The athletes. Just connecting with everybody.
Most memorable moment in track: Competing in the state championship last year. (Fletcher placed 10th at the Class 4 indoor meet in the shot put.) Just being a contender for a state championship, being one of the higher athletes in the state, was pretty cool.
Most embarrassing moment in track: I was running the 4x200 one time, and my legs were cutting out from under me. I was trying to hand off the baton and I reached forward, and I tripped and fell facedown. That happened last year in indoor track. My coach thought it was pretty funny.
Most difficult moment in track: Freshman indoor season and outdoor season, just trying to adjust to the high school 12-pound shot put. That was very difficult to try and win. It’s a pretty big leap going from eight pounds in middle school to 12 pounds.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: I’m a guitar player, so I would say David Gilmour of Pink Floyd; Stevie Ray Vaughan; and Angus Young of AC/DC. It would be cool to talk to them about their technique.
Biggest athletic influence: Alex Ovechkin. I think he’s one of the best hockey players ever. He inspires a lot of people. He doesn’t brag about what he does. He just goes out there and tries hard, and I admire that.
Who is your favorite teacher: My history teacher Ms. [Heather] Hyatt. I had her two years in high school, and every year she pushed me to be better.
Favorite athlete: Alex Ovechkin
Favorite sports team: Washington Football Team
Favorite movie: “Step Brothers”
Favorite TV show: “That ‘70s Show”
Favorite song: “Comfortably Numb” by Pink Floyd
Favorite food: Hamburgers
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Tuna
Plans after high school: I’m most likely going to Lord Fairfax Community College and will go into general studies. My favorite subject in school is history. I just like learning new things about the past, and what we can learn from them. One of the most important things in life is trying to learn from the past.
