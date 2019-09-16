Athlete Spotlight: Sherando volleyball player Ashley Brown

Sherando High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Volleyball. Position: Setter
Parents: Kevin and Rosalina Brown
Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about volleyball: I love that it's a team sport. You need your team to work together in order to win games. It makes you feel closer to your team.
Most memorable moment in volleyball: It's when we lost to James Wood [last year] actually. (Down 2-1 in sets, Sherando won the fourth set, then had two match points at 14-12 after a 4-0 run. The Colonels finally won the fifth set 18-16.) Even though we lost, it was one of the days we knew we did our best, and we played our best. We came together as a team and almost won.
Most embarrassing moment in volleyball: Last year at a Kettle Run game, I served under the net when it's supposed to go over the net. I could hear the parents in the audience go, 'Oooh.' And my own parents were there, so it was really embarrassing. But I got over it.
Most difficult moment in volleyball: This year I have a full-time job as a certified nurse aide and a part-time job as a lifeguard, plus volleyball, so it's been hard to come to practices and kind of be a leader for the team still and keep my mood up and help the younger ones out.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: [Artist] Bob Ross; I watch his videos a lot. It's kind of what calms me down when I do homework after games and I don't have much time. I like to listen to his voice. My great-grandfather, who's my grandpa's dad; I've heard a lot of great things about him. He passed away before I knew him, and he just sounds like a good guy. And [volleyball teammate] Reagan Newhouse; her humor and personality really cheer me up before games. I really like hanging out with her.
Guilty pleasure: I spend most of my free time painting when I have free time. I like to follow Bob Ross's paintings. I'll paint for maybe six hours on the weekend.
Favorite teacher: My volleyball coach, Mr. [James] Minney. He's also an art teacher. I like him because he's very blunt. He tells you how it is. That kind of also inspires me on the court. I talk to him in person and in class.
Favorite movie: “Interstellar"
Favorite TV show: “The Office"
Favorite song: “The Less I Know the Better" by Tame Impala
Favorite food: Pasta
Plans after high school: I'm not sure which college I want to go to yet, but I do know I want to become a physician's assistant. I want to work toward that degree after I get experience as a CNA. When I took a class to be a CNA, I discovered that I really liked helping the residents in the homes that we visited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.