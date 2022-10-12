Athlete Spotlight: Sherando volleyball player Helena Ritter

Sherando High School 15-year-old sophomore
Sport: Volleyball. Position: Outside hitter
Parents: Frank and Brandy Ritter
Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about volleyball?: Getting to cheer on each player and seeing any of my teams come together as a team, and be excited for each other, and really encourage each other to be the best that they can be, on and off the court.
Most memorable moment in volleyball: Playing in nationals in Orlando, Fla., at the ESPN [Wide World of Sports Complex]. It was amazing to get that opportunity. We worked so hard to get there. That was this summer with Blue Ridge Volleyball. It was amazing to watch us come together more and more each day and see our whole team be successful.
Most embarrassing moment in volleyball: I remember when I went up to cover a block and [the ball] came back and hit me straight on the head. That was during high school season this year against Central. My team just laughed at me. It was funny hearing the Loud Crowd say, “Oooh.”
Most difficult moment in volleyball: Being positive the whole time and trying to lift everybody up and even lifting myself up. Always being excited and energetic for every point when I’m down sometimes, but I can’t show it.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandma Joyce; she is one of my biggest supporters, and she has always been there by my side. Even if she’s not there, I know she’s there cheering me on at home. My uncle Jess; he recently passed away from a car accident, and I just wish I could say my last goodbyes to him. My great-grandma Helen; I was named after her, and I’ve heard so many amazing things. I wish I could meet her in real life.
Biggest athletic influence: Regan Minney (a 2022 Sherando graduate now playing volleyball for Shenandoah University). When I was a freshman and she was a senior, I always looked up to her and wanted to be like her, and have so much talent and so much strength, and be as encouraging as she was to me. I just want to be like that to other people. Seeing her go off to college and watching her (in the Sept. 28 match with Bridgewater), it’s just amazing to see how great she is, and how great of a person she is.
Favorite teacher: I have two. Mr. [Josh] Ilnicki last year for math; he was always outgoing, and always encouraging, and always asking me how volleyball is going. He left Sherando but he went to one of my games recently. And Dr. [Susan] Saylor this year for honors chemistry; she put on the screen motivational speeches every day, and it honestly motivates me to be a better person and leader. She would never say, ‘Good luck.’ She would always say, ‘Be great.’
Favorite athlete: My brother Frankie (Shenandoah University baseball shortstop)
Favorite sports team: The U.S. national baseball team
Favorite movie: “Just Go with It”
Favorite TV show: “Stranger Things”
Favorite song: “Don’t Think Jesus” from Morgan Wallen
Favorite food: Chick-fil-A. I like to get nuggets and fries.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Sushi
Plans after high school: I would like to go to college and play volleyball, but also get my real estate license, and also become an interior designer. I like houses, and seeing the designs, and I would love to be involved with that as a living. I like everything neat and nice, and just to design my own house would be amazing.
