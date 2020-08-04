Athlete Spotlight: Sherando volleyball player Madelyn See

Sherando High School 16-year-old senior
Sport: Volleyball. Position: Middle
Parents: Travis and Natalie See
Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about volleyball: I really like that it's a team sport. It's introduced me to so many different people, especially during travel [season]. We've been introduced to so many different families and we've just gained so many friends throughout.
Most memorable moment in volleyball: My first varsity game my freshman year, just because I worked really hard to finally get a spot to play. I had to beat some upperclassmen to play. It was just really rewarding to see all of my hard work finally come into play and have a chance to put my skills to good use.
Most embarrassing moment in volleyball: There are a lot. I'm very clumsy, and I often tend to fall. Whenever I fall, me and another teammate, Reagan Newhouse, she kind of started it where she'd fall and she'd go into a split in the middle of the court, and I did that multiple times afterwards. During practice, I'd fall and I'd almost do a full-on split on the court.
Most difficult moment in volleyball: My sophomore year, we were playing against James Wood, and we were finally really close in score. Things just weren't working out, and we were having really bad calls on us. We just couldn't get ahead, and then they won. (Sherando lost on the road, with James Wood taking the fifth set 18-16.)
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Robin Williams; I really like the movies he's been in, like "Aladdin," where he was [the voice of a] a genie, and "Mrs. Doubtfire" and "Flubber." Harry Styles; I just really like Styles' music. And Bob Ross; he's an inspiration for me with art.
Biggest athletic influence: [Sherando coach James] Minney. He's been my coach for a while now, and he's taught me so many different things. He has a very specific way of coaching that I had never really been introduced to.
Who’s your favorite teacher: My junior year AP U.S. History teacher Ms. [Jennifer] McKannan. She was really nice and really funny. She allowed us to be more interactive with the class and there was less full-on lecture. That helped me learn the information. I had a lot of friends in the class as well, and we just had the best times.
Favorite movie: “Monsters, Inc."
Favorite TV show: “Friends"
Favorite song: My favorite music artist is Harry Styles.
Favorite food: Macaroni and cheese
Worst thing you’ve eaten: I'm not a fan of any type of seafood.
Plans after high school: I do know I want to go into some kind of nursing. My mom's a nurse, so I've kind of been introduced to what she does before. I just find it really interesting.
