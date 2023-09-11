Athlete Spotlight: Sherando volleyball player Sarah Starling

Sherando High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Volleyball. Position: Middle hitter
Parents: Jenny and Mike Starling
Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about volleyball?: Being part of a team and getting to know new people.
Most memorable moment in volleyball: Going to nationals with my Blue Ridge travel team in June in Chicago. Just being in a different state with your teammates you’ve played in Virginia with a long time, it just means a lot to be able to travel together.
Most embarrassing moment in volleyball: I got a really good kill and I came down and I jumped wrong while my friends were celebrating with me, and I just twisted both my ankles at the same time. It was the first game of the school year. I sat out the rest of the game to recover, but then I was good for the other games.
Most difficult moment in volleyball: Definitely waking up on Saturdays to work out, or just in general when we’re all tired in the middle of a game, and we have to help each other to keep going.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: [Sherando teammates] Caylee Walsh, Ashley Smith and Tylea Lane. They’re always supporting and always there if I ever need to talk. They just have really good energy and it’s really great to be around.
Biggest athletic influence: My mom. She knows my strengths and weaknesses, and she’s there to keep telling me to push if I’m tired and I want to quit.
Favorite teacher: Ms. [Erin] Unger. She was my AP Environmental teacher last year. Obviously, she teaches you things, but she’s also a best friend if you needed somebody there for you.
Favorite team: Oregon Ducks
Favorite TV show: “Criminal Minds”
Favorite song: “Beautiful Crazy” by Luke Combs
Favorite food: Crab legs
Worst thing you’ve ever eaten: Oysters
Plans after high school: I want to go to Mary Washington to play volleyball. I’d like to study nursing to be a registered nurse. I just like the idea of helping people.
