Sherando High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Wrestling. Weight class: 182 pounds
Parents: Jamie and Royce Foltz
Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about wrestling: I love that it's one-on-one and I can't blame other people for the mistakes that I make.
Most memorable moment in wrestling: The first match I ever won when I was four years old. I hadn't won a single match like all season and it came pretty close to the end and I ended up winning the match.
Most embarrassing moment in wrestling: When I give up bonus points, like pins and stuff like that.
Most difficult moment in wrestling: The mental aspect of it, especially after you lose. You beat yourself up. You try to bounce back from that.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Jimi Hendrix, just because he's awesome and I would like to see how he is as a person; Mark Hamill, just to like figure out what was going through his mind making Star Wars; Steven Spielberg, I'd like to know what things he would change about his movies if he would change anything.
Guilty pleasure: Listening to Fleetwood Mac. I was just listening to different music and I found Fleetwood Mac.
Favorite teacher: Coach [Brian] Kibler. He just sets a good example. I was a gym aide.
Favorite athlete: [Green Bay wide receiver] Davante Adams
Favorite sports team: Green Bay Packers
Favorite movie: “The Empire Strikes Back”
Favorite TV show: “That 70's Show”
Favorite song: "Estimated Prophet" by the Grateful Dead
Favorite food: Sushi from Sake Sushi
Plans after high school: I'm enlisted in the Air National Guard right now and I'm also going to go to the electrician's union. I just didn't want to go to college.
