Athlete Spotlight: Sherando wrestler Saxton Garver

Sherando High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Wrestling. Weight class: 195 pounds
Parents: Nanette and Lance Garver
Hometown: Fort Wayne, Ind. (moved to Stephens City 10 years ago)
What do you love about wrestling: I just love the individual aspect of it. The one-on-one competition, the fact that it's you against another dude. It's on you, whether you screw up or you do good.
Most memorable moment in wrestling: I believe it was 10th-grade year when I won my first tournament (at the Big Red Invitational at Riverheads High School). I upset the No. 1 seed, so that was pretty cool. The momentum carried throughout the rest of the tournament.
Most embarrassing moment in wrestling: One wrestling tournament last year, I had to wrestle in a singlet that was way too small, because that was what the managers gave me. The coaches were all laughing. It was a fun little joke.
Most difficult moment in wrestling: I would say the whole mental aspect of it. Preparing for a match after a long practice, going home, eating right, making weight, just showing up with the right mindset every tournament and every match.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Luke Combs; I like his music. [The Green Bay Packers'] Aaron Rodgers; he's my favorite QB of my favorite team. And [actor] Dwayne Johnson; I look up to him because he's a good guy who does a lot for the community.
Biggest athletic influence: My older brothers (Skylar, 24, and Stone, 20) always pushed me to be the best I could be. Growing up, you're always competing and doing stuff.
Who’s your favorite teacher: Kelly Rowland. She was my fourth-grade teacher at Armel [Elementary School]. She was just always one on one with you and connected with you. She was real fun to be around and made class real entertaining.
Favorite athlete: [Packers wide receiver] Davante Adams
Favorite sports team: Green Bay Packers
Favorite movie: "Why Him?"
Favorite TV show: “Outer Banks”
Favorite song: “Talkin' Tennessee" by Morgan Wallen
Favorite food: Bacon cheeseburger
Worst thing you’ve eaten: I drank a kale smoothie. It was pretty brutal.
Plans after high school: I'd like to pursue carpentry, or maybe go to a trade school. I just like the aspect of building other people's houses and helping other people. I like how you start with nothing and you end up with a final result that you can be proud of.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.