Millbrook High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Swimming. Main events: 400/500 freestyle and 200 individual medley
Parents: Julianne and Kevin Garneau
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about swimming?: I’ve been swimming for years, and I just really love that it gives me the opportunity to push myself and challenge myself. It’s also kind of like a good mental break for me. It gives me an outlet.
Most memorable moment in swimming: There was one time during practice in middle school, and my swim coach for Winchester Swim Team [Trey Shafer], he came up to me and told me he could just tell that I really loved the sport. That always stuck with me, because it’s nice to have someone notice that.
Most embarrassing moment in swimming: The first time I was supposed to swim the 200 fly, which is a hard event, I accidentally missed it. That was in eighth or ninth grade with WST. I freaked out, but Coach Tag [Grove] and Coach Trey were like, ‘You’re OK, you can always swim it next time. People make mistakes. You’re good.’
Most difficult moment in swimming: Having to give swimming up now that my season is over. It’s just been such a big part of my life, so having to give it up is hard. But all things have to come to an end.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Bernadette Banner; she is a historical clothing/vintage clothing YouTuber who has a lot of really cool and interesting videos. She just really seems like she would be a very fun and captivating person to be around. [Fictional Spider-Man character] Miles Morales; he is just really cool. Not only is he Spider-Man but he’s also into things like art and music. I feel like he would be a really fun person to meet and chill with. [Fictional character] Percy Jackson; I grew up on the Percy Jackson books. They are one of the reasons I love reading so much. I think it would be really cool to get to meet him in real life. He is funny and would probably be good at starting random conversations. With these three I feel like there would never be a dull moment in the conversation.
Biggest athletic influence: My family. They’ve always been very supportive. Both of my grandparents lived on the beach in Virginia Beach, and every time we’d visit them we’d go to the beach. My grandmother on my dad’s side nicknamed me her “Little Fishy.” I always loved getting my head in the water. They always just kind of helped me and pushed me.
Favorite teachers: Mr. [Nathaneal] Griffis. He’s the AP English 12 teacher and I have him as a teacher currently. You can tell that he really loves his job and what he teaches. He tries to make his class really interactive and fun. It feels different from other classes that I’ve been in. I just feel like I’m applying myself a lot more, and I really enjoy it. And Mr. [Benjamin] Perez, who was my psychology teacher at Mountain Vista Governor’s School last year. He was always just so good at making the content fun and memorable. He let us experiment with stuff instead of just lecturing. He’d have us think of examples. He was just a really great teacher and I always looked forward to his class.
Favorite athlete: [Gold medal swimmer] Katie Ledecky
Favorite team: Boston Red Sox
Favorite movie: The “Anne of Green Gables” movies
Favorite TV show: “Attack on Titan”
Favorite song: “Vienna” by Billy Joel
Favorite food: My mom’s chili
Worst thing you’ve eaten: I once made banana bread, but I forgot to mix the flour all the way. It was just like a mouthful of flour. It was disgusting.
Plans after high school: At the moment I plan on going to college, but I haven’t picked a school yet. I’m going to go in undecided. I’m thinking I’m going to explore arts and history and English and the liberal arts side of things. I’ve always enjoyed every subject in school, but I’ve always found English and the arts a lot more interesting and easier for me.
