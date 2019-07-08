KERNSTOWN —Twenty-one years ago, South Carolina resident Terri James watched from the sidelines as her husband competed in Scottish-influenced Highland games. Now she holds all the world records for women age 55 and over in the sport.
James was one of 30 kilt-wearing competitors who came to Kernstown Battlefield on Saturday to participate in Highland games hosted by the Kernstown Battlefield Association and Front Royal-based Clan Adrenalin, a group of Highland games enthusiasts. This is the fourth year the event has been held at the battlefield.
After watching her husband compete, James said she told herself, “I can do this.” That was more than two decades ago, and she continues to compete.
She is particularly proud of her weight-for-height record of 18 feet. This is a contest where competitors toss a 56-pound weight with an attached handle over a horizontal bar using only one hand.
Highland games are an individual sport, not a team sport.
“It feels great, and everyone is so supportive — even your best competitors,” James said.
Rob Monroe, founder of Clan Adrenalin, said 10 of the 30 competitors on Saturday were from Clan Adrenalin. Others traveled from as far away as Washington state, New York and Canada.
Jason McLinton, 44, came from Ottawa, Canada, to participate. He has competed in Highland games for about 10 years in Canada and took part in his first U.S. competition last month in New York.
“It’s a fairly unique sport,” McLinton said. “There’s not tons of us that do it. But the ones that do it love it, and this is a good excuse for us to get together and see each other again.”
McLinton said he has Scottish and Celtic heritage and that he appreciates the culture, history and athleticism of Highland games. In Scotland, Highland games are held in the spring and summer as a way of celebrating Scottish and Celtic culture, especially that of the Scottish Highlands.
“We are very supportive of each other,” McLinton said. “I’m very competitive with myself. I’m very upset if I don’t hit a number that I want to hit, and I get happy when I hit a personal best.”
He thinks the sheaf toss — a height event using a pitchfork to toss a weighted burlap bag over a bar — is the most difficult event. “Because it’s not just power, it’s precision,” McLinton said. “You can’t go left or right and you have to get it over the poll.”
He said the most fun event is the caber toss, which involves players tossing a 200-pound tapered pole called a caber.
Sue Golden, vice president of Kernstown Battlefield Association, said several hundred people attended Saturday’s event and about $600 was raised for the association.
