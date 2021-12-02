WINCHESTER — An effort to oust Shawnee District Supervisor David Stegmaier from the Frederick County Republican Committee failed Tuesday night over a lack of votes.
The vote took place during a closed session while the committee met at Victory Church. Frederick County Republican Committee Chairman Allen Sibert said that two-thirds of the committee would have needed to vote in favor of the ouster for Stegmaier to be removed. The committee declined to provide the vote tally.
A letter informing Stegmaier that the committee intended to initiate the removal process said he had been accused of making “derogatory and demeaning remarks” toward fellow Republican members of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors at a public meeting, most notably on Sept. 22. At that meeting, Stegmaier accused Gainesboro Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy, Red Bud Supervisor Blaine Dunn and Back Creek Supervisor Shawn Graber of being antagonistic and in a “power struggle” for control of the board. He also criticized them for opposing the board’s May 12 decision to award Texas-based EF Johnson a contract to replace the county’s outdated public safety radio system, and he accused Graber of encouraging one of the unsuccessful applicants to sue the county. He said Dunn and McCarthy were “culpable as Mr. Graber’s enablers” and accused them of being “complicit in the poisonous atmosphere of this board that, in my view, did not have to exist.”
Those seeking Stegmaier’s removal also accused him of making false or misleading statements about Josh Ludwig, who challenged Stegmaier for the Republican nomination for the Shawnee District seat in May and won. On Nov. 2, Ludwig won a seat on the board. Additionally, there was criticism of Stegmaier for allegedly questioning poll workers about the absence of his name as a Frederick County School Board candidate on sample ballots in the recent election. Stegmaier lost his bid to represent Shawnee District on the School Board to Miles Adkins.
Sibert said in a phone interview that Graber, who was not present at Tuesday night’s meeting, made the initial motion to remove Stegmaier from committee at its September meeting. For the matter to proceed to a vote, at least one-third of the committee needed to provide electronic signatures. Ultimately, 29 members did. The committee’s membership fluctuates, but there were 57 members as of Tuesday, Sibert said.
Stegmaier said many of the committee members who called for his removal supported Ludwig’s nomination during the party canvass in the spring. He also said there has been “a lot of discord” within the committee.
Sibert said the division within the committee is “just bitterness between two factions.”
“You are always going to have that bitterness, you know,” Sibert said. “There’s always going to be infighting amongst groups, amongst families, amongst friends.”
But in this case it “boiled over” until a significant portion of the committee wanted Stegmaier removed, Sibert said.
“I think it’s just a flat-out differing of opinion,” Sibert said. “For years, a difference of opinion [meant] you worked it out or agreed to disagree and then you moved forward. But one thing I’ve seen with these differences of opinions is they don’t seem to be moving forward. They get stuck on that hill, so to speak, and just won’t come off one way or another.”
Dunn made a motion at Tuesday night’s meeting that the vote on whether to remove Stegmaier occur in a closed session so that non-committee members would be excluded.
“I don’t think there’s a need for press or everybody else to be involved in this,” Dunn said.
Several committee members — including Stegmaier — felt that a closed session would not be transparent.
“The party rules, the Virginia party rules, allow for transparency, open meetings,” Stegmaier said. “And then all of a sudden we’re talking about closing a meeting in this particular situation? I’m sorry, but that’s that goes against the grain of Republicanism, transparency, and the party plan as far as I’m concerned, and I object to that.”
A few committee members in favor of the closed session argued that this was akin to a personnel or internal membership issue, not a policy discussion.
Ultimately, 28 members voted for a closed session, while 17 voted for an open session. The press and non-committee members were sent out of the sanctuary with the exception of Stegmaier’s wife and daughter.
During the closed session, which lasted almost 90 minutes, Stegmaier was given a chance to defend himself, and committee members were given the opportunity to argue for or against his removal. Then the 54 people present at the meeting voted. Ultimately, there were not enough votes to remove Stegmaier.
“I appreciate the fact that there were enough members of the committee this evening to support me,” Stegmaier told The Star afterward. “Life is all about winning battles and losing battles. And so this is new doors opening up. I’ll continue to be a strong member of this organization. And hopefully I’ll be able to help in strengthening it even further as as we move forward.”
Stegmaier added that he’s glad he can continue to be a part of pushing a “conservative agenda” in Richmond and said there are a lot of opportunities to advance Republican causes due to the recent Republican victories at the statewide level.
Sibert said Stegmaier’s criticism of Graber during a public meeting was the main catalyst that led to calls for his removal and that the issue had been simmering for a few months. He is hopeful the committee can move forward.
“Republicans generally disagree and then move forward,” Sibert said. “And I think that we will. I think this one festered a little bit harder than most disagreements would.”
