WINCHESTER — Pinned down by gunfire behind a column on the porch of a man accused of trying to kill police on July 2, Winchester police Officer Alexandria M. Warren said she dropped to the ground and rolled to safety by the north side of the apartment house at 418 N. Loudoun St.
Soon after, Warren said suspect Scott Bradley Garthwaite fired one shot from a pistol through a doorway at Officer Joshua Avery. Warren, then a rookie police officer who joined the force in 2017, returned fire through Garthwaite’s apartment window, aiming at Garthwaite’s chest and wounding him in the leg.
“I aimed center mass and fired [four] times. After that the male dropped,” Warren testified at a probable cause hearing on Wednesday in Winchester General District Court. “He fired. That’s why I fired.”
Judge Amy B. Tisinger certified charges of attempted murder of a police officer and use of a firearm in a felony against Garthwaite. Defense attorney Howard Manheimer argued that Garthwaite hadn’t targeted Avery and should be charged with voluntary manslaughter and reckless use of a firearm.
But Tisinger said her ruling was based on the totality of the circumstances of the apparent suicide by cop attempt. “A reasonable man would’ve realized that his shots could impact anyone.”
The incident began when police said Garthwaite — who had a 0.37 blood alcohol content after the shooting, more than four times the 0.08 legal driving limit — called 911. Police said he told them he was experiencing mental problems and asked officers to come to his home.
After the shooting, Garthwaite said he had stopped taking anti-depressants and anti-anxiety pills for the depression and hallucinations he said he was experiencing, according to the report of a psychologist who ruled Garthwaite was mentally competent to stand trial. In the days before the shooting, Garthwaite said he was drinking 15 to 20 shots of alcohol per day and was severely depressed.
A dispatcher said Garthwaite refused to say if there were guns in his home. As officers arrived, a dispatcher said Garthwaite said, “Here goes my life.” That led officers to believe they were in a suicide by cop scenario in which suspects try to goad police into killing them.
Sgt. Justin Schumer testified that he recovered a .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle attached to a tripod and a revolver in Garthwaite’s apartment. Schumer said Garthwaite told him in a phone call that he was unarmed and invited officers into the apartment.
Schumer said he repeatedly tried to get Garthwaite to come out of his first-floor apartment andturned off a searchlight at Garthwaite’s request to try to de-escalate tension. But at 5:20 a.m., Schumer said Garthwaite fired between four and six rifle shots through the closed front window of the apartment. At least one of the shots struck the passenger side of a 2000 Volvo station wagon parked on the street that Schumer was hiding behind.
About five minutes after the first volley, Schumer said he heard more shots but no glass breaking. Schumer said he could tell the second volley of shots came from a pistol and the last four from a .40 caliber Glock semi-automatic pistol. Winchester police officers carry Glocks.
While being treated for his wound at Winchester Medical Center, Garthwaite told police that he began shooting with the .38 caliber revolver after his rifle jammed, according to a search warrant affidavit.
Schumer, who said he was lucky not to have been shot while hiding behind the Volvo, applied a tourniquet to Garthwaite’s leg before paramedics arrived. No one else was injured in the shooting.
Garthwaite, 48, was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Wednesday night. He is due back in court at 2 p.m. on July 16.
