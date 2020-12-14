WINCHESTER — Attempted murder suspect Dusty Lee Henry, accused of badly beating his girlfriend on Friday, was arrested on Monday in Front Royal.
Front Royal police spokesman Capt. Jason Ryman couldn’t be reached on Monday evening regarding details on how Henry was arrested. Henry was being held without bond at the Rappahannock, Shenandoah, Warren Regional Jail. Besides attempted murder, Henry has been charged with assault and battery of a family member and strangulation.
The charges stem from an incident at the girlfriend’s home in 700 block of Woodstock Lane that was called in at 7:09 p.m., according to Winchester police. Capt. Amanda R. Behan, police department spokeswoman, said the woman reported being repeatedly punched in the arms, face and head and choked by a drunken Henry, who she said threatened to kill her. Behan said the woman nearly lost consciousness, but was able to call 911. Henry fled the scene as officers were arriving.
The 41-year-old Henry’s criminal record includes convictions for the third or subsequent offense of driving under the influence and disorderly conduct. He is expected to be arraigned in Winchester General District Court today.
