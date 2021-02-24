WINCHESTER — No one was injured in an attempted robbery of the Bo’s Xpress convenience store at 1217 Berryville Ave., which was reported to police at 8:24 p.m. Monday.
Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Capt. Amanda R. Behan said the clerk told officers the suspect didn't display a weapon but had an object covered in his waistband. When the clerk refused the man's demand for money, the suspect fled the store. Behan said a police dog tracked the area where the suspect fled, but the trail ended by the APM Inn & Suites at 1347 Berryville Ave.
The suspect is described as a white man with a slim to medium build, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and wearing teal basketball shoes, blue jeans, a black jacket, a black backpack and a blue bandana covering his face.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 540-662-4131. Those wishing to remain remain anonymous can use the P3 tip app or call Winchester/Frederick/Clarke Crime Solvers at 540-665-8477.
Not the smartest criminal in the bunch. I would think the number of times convenience stores are robbed, the clerks at them have been trained on how to handle the issue. Hope they catch the idiot.
did you look at the picture before you typed....lol
I swear, you have got to be a fan because you seem to have to comment on anything and everything I type. Have a great day hating people who have different viewpoints than yourself, LesLIE.
OK...."conservative" .... tRump 2024 tells all of us who you really are.....lol
just wondering why you didn't call for the death penalty for this specific criminal..but then we all know why, don't we
He didn't kill or rape anyone. Duh.
