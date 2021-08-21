Do people rave about your apple pie?
Well, you might want to enter it in the apple pie baking contest at the upcoming Shenandoah Valley Apple Harvest Festival.
The festival, hosted by the Rotary Club of Winchester, is set for Sept. 18 at the Frederick County Fairgrounds in Clear Brook.
This year's pie baking contest has two age categories: 12 to 18 and 19 and up.
First-place winners in each group will receive a $100, with $50 going to each second-place winner.
In case of a tie in scores, the club will duplicate the cash prize so that both winners receive the full amount.
Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, with a maximum of 12 pies in each age category.
The contest will take place at 12:15 p.m. Sept. 18 at the fairgrounds. All pies must be delivered to the pavilion (across from Whitacre Building) between 11:15 a.m. and noon. Pies will not be accepted before 11:15 a.m. and pies not received by noon will not be judged.
Judges will rate each pie on its appearance, texture of crust and filling, and flavor.
Each contestant will receive free admission to the festival, a gift bag from Rotary, a name badge and two additional complimentary admissions to the festival for family or friends.
The gatekeepers have been instructed to allow pie bakers and their two guests through the gates, so dentify yourself at the admissions gate.
The festival is traditionally held rain or shine.
Contest applications are available at www.winchesterappleharvest.com. The official entry form and contest rules are under the "apple pie baking contest" tab. Forms must be returned to Tricia Simpson at patriciadstiles@gmail.com by 3 p.m. Sept. 16. For more information, email Simpson or call her at 540-878-0802.
