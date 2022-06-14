STRASBURG — When Kloe Myers was asked about her favorite activity at this week's Frederick County Sheriff's Office Youth Camp, she replied drolly, "Making benches."
The rising sixth grader's unusual answer made sense once it was discovered that Deputy Charlie Roy, who was overseeing Tuesday afternoon's community service project where campers were building wooden benches, was standing nearby, staring her down with a playfully menacing expression.
Roy was probably just eager to hear someone say his project was the best thing about camp because, hey, there's a title on the line. Before campers head home on Thursday, they'll vote to determine their favorite camp counselor, and the winner will receive a championship belt they'll keep for a year until a new favorite is selected at the 2023 Youth Camp.
"It's the Adult Counselor of the Year award, which we're very excited about," Sgt. Travis Mitchell said.
In some cases, perhaps a little too excited. Maj. Steve Hawkins said one of the counselors, Deputy Haley Miles, even got her squad of campers to record a video where they all shouted, "We love Haley!" in an attempt to sway voters.
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office Youth Camp has been an almost-annual highlight of summer for local middle schoolers since it was established in 2000 by then-Sheriff Bob Williamson. It lost its "annual" status in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation, but the camp returned last year as a one-day event.
This year, Youth Camp is back in full force, offering five days of outdoor fun and adventure at Cedar Creek Christian Camp near Strasburg. Unlike Camp Rock Enon near Gore, where the camp was held for its first 14 years, the campground along the banks of Cedar Creek features air-conditioned cabins so kids can keep their cool on days like Monday, when the temperature reached the low 90s.
Camper Lillian Ambrogi, who will be a seventh grader this fall at Admiral Byrd Middle School, said she has been getting "a decent amount" of sleep each night thanks to the air conditioning.
The kids need to be well-rested because there is no shortage of things for them to do. On Tuesday, for example, they went fishing in the creek, honed their archery skills, sped down a huge water slide, played in a bounce house, tie dyed shirts and, of course, built benches that will be donated to the campground.
"They'll be used all around the site," camper Josh Hardy, a rising ninth grader at James Wood High School, said about the 16 benches being built this week. "There's some down by the creek, there's some up by the cabins — they're all around the camp for people to use."
Building benches is the closest thing to work the 56 campers will do all week, which seems a pretty fair trade-off since none of them had to pay to attend Youth Camp. Frederick County Sheriff's Office Investigator Jared Nail, who is among the 28 volunteer staff and counselors staying with the kids this week, said all expenses were covered by proceeds from the Sheriff's Office's Valor 5K race on April 23 at Winchester Regional Airport plus numerous sponsors including Omps Funeral Home, Navy Federal Credit Union, Grove's Winchester Harley-Davidson, Kern Motor Co., the Kiwanis Club of Winchester and about two dozen other businesses and individuals.
"We're blessed by the people who appreciate what we do," Sheriff Lenny Millholland said before heralding his staff for organizing the camp each year. "They plan all year long to make the best week for these kids that they possibly can."
"I like it," Damon Moore, a rising eighth grader at Aylor Middle School, said about the camp that started on Sunday. His favorite activity so far? "Probably kickball."
Amirah Warner, who will be in the eighth grade this fall at Frederick County Middle School, said she was also enjoying camp, where the cots in the cabins are just as nice as her bed at home. Unfortunately, she added, "My bed at home is not comfortable."
