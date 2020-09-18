GAINESBORO — An electrical problem with a ventilation fan is believed to have caused an attic fire at a home in the 100 block of Cricket Lane that was reported about 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
Homeowners Kirby D. Irwin and Maureen P. Irwin were outside the home when firefighters arrived, and no one was hurt fighting the fire, according to Chief Don Jackson of the Gainesboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company. He said firefighters broke a hole in the roof to ventilate the fire, which took about five minutes to extinguish.
The fire was extinguished at 6:40 p.m., according to a Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department news release. A tarp was put on the roof after the fire was extinguished.
Maureen Irwin said she and her husband smelled smoke and first thought it was coming from outside the home. When she realized it was coming from the attic, Irwin said she opened the attic door to turn off the fan. “I couldn’t get to it because there were flames so we just got out,” she said.
The 924-square-foot home was built in 1979, according to Frederick County property records. The home has a total property value of $142,700. The release said the fire caused $12,000 to $15,000 in damage.
