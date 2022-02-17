HARRISONBURG — The attorney for the suspected shooter in the Feb. 1 deaths of two Bridgewater College campus officers told the court Wednesday he has reason to believe his client has undiagnosed schizophrenia.
Bridgewater College shooting suspect Alexander Wyatt Campbell, a former student at the school in Bridgewater, appeared in court for the second time as the court discussed how the suspect's mental health will be evaluated.
Campbell's attorney, Harrisonburg lawyer Gene Hart, said he has talked with the suspect's family and reviewed his mental health history, which has led him to to believe the man may have undiagnosed schizophrenia.
Symptoms of schizophrenia can include a loss of sense of reality, hallucinations and delusions, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.
Campbell, 27, appeared at the court proceeding virtually and did not speak. He is being held at the Rockingham County Jail without bond, charged in the shooting deaths of John Painter and J.J. Jefferson in a Feb. 1 attack on the college campus.
Hart said at this time he is seeking to learn Campbell's sanity at the time of the offense, not his client's overall competency.
Judge John Hart authorized a mental health review, which will either be done at the Rockingham County Jail, or Campbell will be transported to Western State Hospital in Staunton if Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson deems it necessary.
The evaluation will be conducted by the same doctor who the court typically uses for defendant mental health evaluations.
Campbell's next appearance is slated for May 18 at 10:30 a.m.
Campbell has been charged with willfully, deliberately and with premeditation killing more than one person within a three-year period; willfully, deliberately and with premeditation, killing and murdering Painter, a law enforcement officer to interfere with the officer's duty; willfully, deliberately and with premeditation, killing and murdering Jefferson in the first degree; willfully, deliberately and with premeditation, killing Painter and Jefferson as part of the same act; and use or attempted use of a firearm while committing the murders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.