WINCHESTER — The defense in a Winchester murder case is making an 11th hour attempt to have the charges dropped.
Adam Marcus Griffin, 36, of the 900 block of North Braddock Street, is accused of shooting and killing an acquaintance, 30-year-old Lorenzo Coles Wheeler of Winchester, on June 30, 2020, in front of a house at 312 N. Kent St.
In addition to first-degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and being a violent felon in possession of a firearm, Griffin is also charged with solicitation of murder. That count stems from his alleged attempt to persuade another person to kill a potential witness in his case sometime between July 1 and Sept. 30, 2020, when Griffin was in custody at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County.
On Tuesday, Griffin's defense attorney, Howard Mannheimer, argued in Winchester Circuit Court that his client's constitutional right to a speedy trial has been violated. Griffin has been in custody at the regional jail since July 3, 2020 — one day after he was arrested on a charge of being a violent felon in possession of a firearm — but he has not yet stood trial.
The Code of Virginia states a criminal defendant must be tried within a year of being charged with a felony if the suspect is incarcerated pending trial. Mannheimer told Judge Brian M. Madden that Griffin's speedy trial clock started ticking when his client was arrested on July 2, 2020.
Winchester Commonwealth's Attorney Heather Hovermale disagreed, telling Madden the firearm charge was dismissed on Dec. 1, 2020, by order of nolle prosequi. When a charge is dropped in such a manner — court officials refer to the action as "nolle prossed" — prosecutors retain the right to refile the criminal count at a later date if they choose.
Hovermale also said the July 2020 firearm charge was "entirely separate from" the firearm charges associated with the alleged murder of Wheeler, a statement reinforced by the testimony of the woman who headed up the murder investigation, Winchester Police Detective Marti Ivins.
Ivins testified Tuesday she was told by two confidential informants that Griffin "always carried a gun." When he was taken into custody on July 2, 2020, for being the prime suspect in Wheeler's murder, Griffin was charged with the firearm violation due to his reported practice of keeping a gun in his possession. However, Ivins said that charge had nothing to do with the murder case because police at that time had not determined if the gun Griffin was allegedly carrying was the same one used to kill Wheeler.
According to court documents, the original firearm charge was nolle prossed in Winchester General District Court on Dec. 1, 2020, two weeks after Griffin was indicted by a Winchester Circuit Court grand jury for first-degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and being a violent felon in possession of a firearm.
Ivins testified the firearm charges in the Nov. 19, 2020, indictments were directly tied to the murder charge against Griffin and unrelated to the previous firearm offense.
Eleven months later, on Oct. 19, 2021, the murder and firearm indictments against Griffin were also nolle prossed, in part because the COVID-19 pandemic had made it nearly impossible to try him within one year of being charged, Hovermale said on Tuesday. Griffin was then re-indicted on the same charges that same day, and the renewed indictments were consolidated with the solicitation of murder indictment that a Winchester Circuit Court grand jury had handed down on Jan. 19, 2021.
Hovermale said Griffin's speedy trial clock on all four felony charges was reset when he was re-indicted in October. If Griffin goes to trial as scheduled next week, 10 months will have passed since the renewed indictments.
Mannheimer disagreed that the first firearm charge was unrelated to the murder investigation. Because of that, he told Madden the clock never stopped ticking after Griffin was arrested in July 2020. Even if the charge had nothing to do with the murder case, though, he said the clock should have started when Griffin was initially indicted on Nov. 19, 2020, which was 21 months ago.
Mannheimer claimed on Tuesday the length of time Griffin has been in jail awaiting trial has caused his client to suffer from severe anxiety. He also argued that a potential witness in the case died in April, and her inability to testify in Griffin's trial could put the defendant at a disadvantage.
The potential witness, Windy Lee Payne, reportedly told friends she saw Griffin kill Wheeler, and she wrote statements to that effect in her journal. However, Ivins said she deemed Payne's comments untrustworthy because Payne was a convicted felon with a reputation for lying.
Hovermale agreed. "I didn't believe her," she said about Payne.
Mannheimer, however, said he would have put Payne on the stand to discredit her statements and make her admit to the jury she had not witnessed the alleged murder.
Throughout Tuesday's two-hour hearing, Madden and prosecutors from the Winchester Commonwealth's Attorney's Office appeared to have little patience with Mannheimer's arguments. Madden frequently cut off the defense attorney in mid-sentence to challenge his line of questioning to Ivins and admitted he was having trouble following Mannheimer's logic. Also, when Mannheimer cited case law to substantiate his speedy trial claims, Senior Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Derek Aston held up a print-out of the case in question and asked Mannheimer pointedly, "Have you even read the opinion?"
Madden also chastised Griffin for repeatedly rolling his eyes and shaking his head "no" when the judge and prosecutors were speaking. Even as Madden told him to stop behaving in such a manner, Griffin never stopped shaking his head.
Tuesday's hearing ended with a partial ruling. Madden said Griffin's speedy trial clock began when he was indicted, not when he was arrested in July 2020, but he needed more time to determine if the clock started with the first set of indictments in November 2020 or the renewed indictments in October 2021.
If Madden decides the clock started 21 months ago, state law would require the charges against Griffin to be dropped and he would be exempt from further prosecution.
Madden's ruling in the case is expected to be issued on Friday, five days before jury selection for Griffin's weeklong murder trial in Winchester Circuit Court is scheduled to begin.
Griffin continues to be held without bond in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center.
