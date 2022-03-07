WINCHESTER — The attorney for a Fredrick County man accused of rape and aggravated sexual battery said the sex was consensual.
In opening arguments in Frederick County Circuit Court on Monday, attorney William August "Beau" Bassler admitted Schuyler Tice Hodges initially lied to Deputy Hayley J. Miles of the county Sheriff's Office, because Miles is a close friend of his and his fiancée Rachel Sours.
"Miles told Schuyler, 'I promise I won't tell Rachel.' And he didn't believe her," Bassler told jurors. "Rachel is only a few feet away and he lies."
The alleged incident happened at the 29-year-old Hodge's Round Hill Road home on March 20, 2020. The 26-year-old accuser testified she was invited to the home for a party by Sours, with whom she was close friends. She said she's known Hodges since about 2014 or 2015. She brought her husband and her husband's sister to the party around 10 p.m. on March 19, 2020.
The night included cards and drinking games. The husband and his sister went to sleep in a spare bedroom after heavy drinking, leaving Hodges, Sours and the accuser on the couch. Around 3 a.m., Sours went to bed while Hodges and the accuser stayed up to watch TV and each had one more mixed drink.
The accuser said she planned to sleep on the couch, but she didn't want to fall asleep while Hodges was there and thought it would be awkward to ask him to go into the bedroom with Sours.
"I thought it was weird that he was staying out there with me," she said. "I was thinking, will you please go to bed, but I didn't say anything."
The accuser said she fell asleep on her back with her feet up on a table, but woke up around 4:40 a.m. on her stomach with Hodges on top of her and penetrating her. She said as she pushed up from the couch, he got off of her and she saw him put his boxer shorts on while sitting across from her on the couch.
"I said, 'What are you doing Schuyler?'" the woman testified. "All he said was, 'Are you OK?'"
The woman then had her husband and his sister drive her to Winchester Medical Center, where a rape kit was administered. Hodges' semen was found on her underwear and shorts she was wearing, but Bassler said it didn't prove there was penetration. He said Hodges ejaculated on the woman when she rubbed up against him while they spooned on the couch, but he never removed his boxer shorts.
He said the accuser had flirted with Hodges in the past and got the woman to admit on the stand that she had past episodes of blacking out and not remembering things after drinking. However, the woman, who denied flirting with Hodges in the past, said she wasn't drunk. Her blood alcohol content was 0.07 at the hospital, which is below the legal driving limit.
Bassler also noted the woman didn't tell hospital staff that she was raped, but said she felt like she was. During the cross examination by Bassler, the woman frequently said she couldn't remember statements made at the hospital, but insisted she was raped.
"I could feel him on top of me," she said. "When I sat up, he had already jumped off of me."
Andrew Robbins, deputy commonwealth's attorney, noted that besides Hodges denying having sex with the woman, he initially didn't want Miles to collect the accuser's underwear and shorts before signing a consent form. Robbins said the case against Hodges was clear cut and the accuser was credible.
"This is a rape. She didn't want it. She didn't ask for it," he said. "And the fact that she fell asleep on the defendant's couch does not give him license to do what he did."
