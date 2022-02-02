WINCHESTER — Despite objections raised by Winchester’s Planning Commission and Planning and Economic Development Committee, City Attorney Melisa Michelsen has advised city officials that it could be a mistake to prohibit homeless shelters from operating on the campus of the former Winchester Memorial Hospital at 333 W. Cork St.
The old hospital, which is planned to be converted into an independent- and assisted-living residential complex for seniors by property owner Healthcare Development Partners (HDP) of Chicago, is located on land zoned Health Services (HS), a designation intended to entice healthcare and human services companies to set up shop at the site. It is the only HS-zoned property in the entire city.
The Planning Commission in November voted unanimously to remove the Health Services district as a possible location for the by-right construction of homeless shelters because the area surrounding the former hospital’s 3.7-acre campus is almost entirely residential, so homeless shelters may not be a good fit for the neighborhood.
Last week, Michelsen told City Council’s Planning and Economic Development Committee that it would be wise to keep the HS district as a location where homeless shelters can be built by right because that’s the type of use the district was designed to accommodate, regardless of the residential zoning that has been put in place around the property.
The uses already allowed by right in the HS district, Michelsen said, include housing for seniors and people with disabilities, adult and child daycare centers, nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, all of which provide humanitarian services comparable to those offered by homeless shelters.
“Therefore, under the Equal Protection Act, the zoning ordinance would be open to dispute or attack [if by-right homeless shelters are prohibited] because we’re not treating like facilities in a like manner,” she said.
Despite its reservations about allowing the by-right use of homeless shelters in the HS district, the Planning and Economic Development Committee voted unanimously last week to recommend City Council’s approval of the zoning text amendment, but encouraged Michelsen to see if there is any way to make the shelters a conditional use that would require council’s endorsement before any such facility could open on the former hospital’s campus.
The Planning Commission was informed on Tuesday that its recommendation to remove homeless shelters as a by-right use in the HS district had been set aside due to legal concerns, but that City Council would have the option of excising shelters as a by-right use in the district after holding a public hearing on the issue.
“I’m disappointed that we’re circling our tail here,” commission Chairman Mark Loring said. “We’re setting the City Council up for a very ugly public hearing.”
City officials have said there is no current request or proposal to open a homeless shelter on the former Winchester Memorial Hospital property on Cork Street. The proposed zoning text amendment currently being debated is only intended to clarify where shelters could be built in the future because there is nothing on the books to say where, how and why such facilities can be established within the city.
As currently proposed, homeless shelters that operate independently of churches would be allowed by right in the HS and Medical Center (MC) districts, and with City Council’s issuance of a conditional-use permit in Winchester’s Highway Commercial (B-2), Commercial Industrial (CM-1), Residential Business (RB-1), Central Business (B1) and Education, Institution and Public Use (EIP) zoning districts.
If approved, the new zoning rules would apply to both permanent homeless shelters and temporary thermal shelters. In the event of a declared state of emergency, temporary shelters could be opened in any of Winchester’s zoning districts with the stipulation that they close within seven days of the emergency being lifted.
City Council is expected to initiate discussions regarding homeless shelters in the HS district at its next business meeting on Tuesday evening in Rouss City Hall.
