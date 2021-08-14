WINCHESTER — A defense attorney who showed body camera footage of a dying shooting victim to the victim's family and a prosecutor accused of delaying the release of evidence in the case avoided judicial discipline in Frederick Circuit Court on Tuesday.
The hearing, which involved attorney Louis T. Campola, assistant commonwealth's attorney Ryan W. Perry and Judge William Warner Eldridge VI, was tense. Eldridge was seemed exasperated with Campola, especially when Campola initially refused to admit he'd shown police body camera footage of Wayne Lamont Starks Jr. dying in the back of a car to Starks' sister, father and Starks' girlfriend.
"What would possibly possess you to do something like that?" Eldridge asked. "I'm ordering you to answer me."
Campola then admitted he'd shown the video, which was part of evidence that had just been released to him by the prosecution before a July 27 hearing. The hearing was over accusations by Campola that prosecutors were slow-walking evidence to him and sandbagging him about details of the case. Before the hearing, the family told Campola and The Winchester Star that they believed Brandon Willis Kamga, who has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless handling of a firearm, may not have killed Starks.
Campola said after the family spoke with him, he knew they'd be defense witnesses. He said they asked to see the video and he warned them it was graphic. "I specifically said, 'You don't want to see this coming up.'"
After the video was shown, Starks' sister could be heard screaming as she ran out of a room beside the courtroom in tears, followed by the girlfriend who was also crying. Perry said Campola re-traumatized Starks' loves ones by showing the video. He asked Eldridge to hold Campola in contempt and fine him.
"Sharing something like that is totally beyond the pale," Perry said. "Seeing that has severely affected them."
Eldridge said he couldn't sanction Campola because he had the legal right to show the evidence to defense witnesses, but he upbraided him for it.
"What just blows my mind, whether they are defense witnesses or not, that you would think that would be the appropriate place to show the video," Eldridge said. "I have no idea what the [your] thought process was."
Eldridge also declined to discipline Campola over accusations that he purposefully attached evidence in an electronic filing to prosecutors to leak details of the case favorable to his client to the media. The evidence was public information on file at county court clerk's office when obtained by The Star. Perry had it sealed a few hours later after learning it was public.
Eldridge warned Campola to be careful about disseminating evidence in the case, and he ordered Perry to meet with Campola and release all available evidence to him. However, he declined to sanction Perry, who Campola accused of unethical conduct for not disclosing evidence.
"For a lot of this, we wouldn't even be here if they complied," Campola said of prosecutors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.