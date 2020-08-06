WINCHESTER — An attorney recently cleared of domestic violence against his wife has left his job as an assistant area public defender and said he will no longer take a job as a Frederick County assistant commonwealth’s attorney.
In brief remarks last month, attorney Tyler Perkins Simmers said an article on his case in The Winchester Star on July 22 cost him both jobs. “I hope it was worth it,” he said.
Simmers was charged with assault and battery of a family member on Jan. 26 by Strasburg police after his wife said he shoved her on a bed, choked her and threatened to kill her. The case was dropped on July 9 after the wife declined to pursue it, according to court documents. She said last month that she decided not to pursue the case because she relies on Simmers for child support payments.
“I depend on him financially, and I cannot have him lose his job,” she said. “I know the truth and that’s all that matters.”
The 30-year-old Simmers, who has been an attorney in Virginia since 2017, previously said he was falsely accused. He’d been scheduled to begin as a Frederick County assistant commonwealth’s attorney on Aug. 30. The job pays $71,000 annually.
Ross Spicer, county commonwealth’s attorney, said last month that he hired Simmers because the wife had declined to proceed with the case and it was his understanding that she “disavowed much of what was alleged.” Saying it was a personnel matter, Spicer wouldn’t say last week if the job offer was rescinded or if Simmers turned it down. “My only comment is no comment,” he said.
Citing personnel concerns, Timothy S. Coyne, area public defender, wouldn’t say why Simmers left his job on Friday. In an email, he said Simmers was hired in December of 2018 and earned $53,054 annually.
Kim McCord, associate director of the Richmond-based Virginia Sexual & Domestic Violence Action Alliance, said she couldn’t comment on Simmers’ case. But speaking in general, McCord — who’s worked in the field of domestic violence since 1990 — said it’s common for a domestic violence victim to drop a case because of child support concerns.
“Many survivors are stuck between a rock and a hard place and have to prioritize their survival and the survival of their children over what we might call justice, or accountability,” she said. “Most survivors of domestic violence don’t really want their partners to go to jail. They just want to be safe, they want to make sure their children are safe and mostly, they just want their partner to stop being violent.”
McCord said having a prosecutor who was recently accused of domestic violence could complicate them prosecuting domestic violence cases. She said it could raise questions about how seriously they take the cases and whether they believe the actions of accusers may have contributed to the abuse.
(1) comment
What a loser. Don't EVER lay your hands on a woman like that! Face the consequences now.
