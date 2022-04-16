WINCHESTER — Two local defense attorneys are scheduled to be defendants in Winchester General District Court on June 3.
Attorneys Collin Andrew Heffern and Howard Jason Manheimer have been charged with misdemeanors for not renewing their business licenses. Heffern was cited on March 30 and and Manheimer was cited on April 6. The charges involved citations rather than arrests and bookings.
Both men, who are frequently paid with public money to represent indigent clients as court-appointed attorneys, say they plan to pay the annual license fees and resolve the matter by the time they appear in court.
“It was just a paperwork thing,” Heffern said. “I was just so busy and didn’t get it done.”
“It was an oversight,” Manheimer said. “It’s going to get resolved.”
Ann T. Burkholder, revenue commissioner, said she doesn’t comment on individual cases, but said only a handful of business owners are criminally cited annually and taking them to court is a last resort. She said renewal license packets are sent out in the first week of January and reminders are sent out to those who don’t renew before the March 1 deadline.
A business owner who fails to renew and owes $1,000 or less could be charged with a Class 3 misdemeanor which includes a maximum penalty of a $500 fine. If more than $1,000 is owed, the charge is a Class 1 misdemeanor. The maximum penalties for conviction for a Class 1 misdemeanor are a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.
Owners who don’t pay on time must pay what they owe plus 10% of what they owe to the city as a penalty. They also face a 10% late filing penalty.
For businesses with $50,000 or less in annual gross receipts, there is a $50 annual license renewal fee. For over $50,000, the fee is a percentage of the gross, based on the type of business. Categories include contractors, retailers, as well as business, financial and professional services. An attorney grossing $200,000 annually would owe $1,160.
Burkholder said her office focuses on educating business owners about license fees to prevent them having to pay penalties. She said people are only taken to court if every other effort has been exhausted. She said her office tries to partner with business owners.
“But at the same time we have an obligation to their fellow taxpayers,” Burkholder said. “If they’re in compliance, we have to ensure that their competitors are as well.”
