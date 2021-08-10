WINCHESTER — Police said Kevin Michael Riley was unarmed when he was fatally shot by Quadell Alik Grimes, but Grimes' attorney told a Winchester Circuit Court jury on Monday that Grimes legitimately feared for his life.
Riley, a 29-year-old city resident and HVAC technician, was killed in the parking lot outside Okinawa Restaurant on Adams Drive, where he and two friends had gone to eat on the night of Oct. 28. His friends testified Riley had consumed about six beers over an approximately five-hour period, and his friends and a bartender said he wasn't intoxicated. The prosecution said Riley's blood alcohol content was 0.4 percent, half the legal driving limit.
Grimes, who is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in a felony, admits shooting Riley in the chest and then fleeing the scene. The prosecution said the two had a long-running feud related to drugs and a girl. However, the deadly encounter is believed to be coincidental. Grimes was getting a milkshake at the Five Guys Restaurant, which is next to Okinawa.
Defense attorney William "Ben" Mann VI said when Riley got out of the front passenger seat of a vehicle in the restaurant parking lot, he recognized Grimes who was parked in a SUV two spaces to the left. He said Riley walked over to the driver's side of Grimes' vehicle and Grimes rolled down the window.
"Kevin Riley barks out, 'I'm going to finish this.'Quadell Grimes says, 'Go on bro. I don't want no trouble,'" Mann said. "Riley is so close Quadell smells the alcohol on his breath. Riley says, '(Expletive) that, I'm going to kill you.'"
Mann said Riley, who was 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighed about 240 pounds, then unzipped his hooded sweatshirt and appeared to be reaching for a pistol. Mann said Grimes, who is 5 feet 9 inches and about 150 pounds, feared for his life and shot Riley once with a .38-caliber pistol.
"He thought he was reaching for a gun. To him, it was the only reasonable expectation of what was happening," Mann said. "He sincerely believed he had stopped Kevin Riley from killing him and was moments from death."
Mann said the 30-year-old Grimes — a Hagerstown, Maryland, resident who had been visiting friends and relatives in Stephens City where he formerly lived — fled the scene believing Riley's friends might attack him, and he threw away the pistol fearing police might shoot him if he was armed. Mann said Grimes hid out in Annapolis, Maryland, and didn't turn himself in for a few days until he was charged with Riley's death because of social media threats against him made by Riley's friends. Riley was well liked and well known in Winchester. Hundreds attended a candlelight vigil for him shortly after his death and hundreds attended a memorial kickball tournament for him last month.
Mann portrayed Grimes, whose criminal record includes convictions for assault and battery and use of profanity over a public airway related to a death threat, as acting out of fear. But Matthew Occhuizzo, an assistant commonwealth's attorney and lead prosecutor on the case, said Grimes actions were calculated. He noted Grimes fled with the gun and car, neither of which police have recovered.
"And he took a lie with him. 'I'm innocent. This was self defense.' That self-serving statement is what this case is all about," Occhuizzo said. "The truth is clear and the truth is simple: Quadell Grimes murdered Kevin Riley."
Two of Riley's friends said he never carried a gun and disputed Mann's allegation that Riley threatened Grimes. William "Billy" Winfield, who knew Riley for 10 years and drove him to the restaurant, said he was backing his car out of the parking lot in a semi-circle. He said Riley's back was to him as Riley faced Grimes.
"I saw he was standing talking to someone with his hands in his pockets," Winfield said. "The gunshot rang out and Kevin made a sound like he was kicked in the groin."
James Edward Payne, who was Winfield's backseat passenger, testified he was walking toward Okinawa with Riley behind him.
"All I heard him say was, 'What's up with that?' and then [I heard] the gunshot," Payne said. "Kevin spun and the car takes off."
Under cross examination, Mann implied that Payne, who said he's been drug free since 2015, wasn't credible because he'd been drinking and had seven felony convictions. Occhuizzo countered that Payne repeatedly told police that the Okinawa surveillance video would verify his account of the killing. The restaurant had a sign saying they had parking lot surveillance and Occhuizzo said there was no way Payne could know the cameras weren't working that night.
Mann also implied that Riley may have been armed and that Payne or Winfield took the weapon after he was shot. Under cross examination from Mann, two police officers who questioned Payne and Whitfield after the shooting said they didn't search the two men.
The trial continues today.
