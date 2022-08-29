WINCHESTER — Winchester Police Officer Mark Fisher rolled into the 300 block of North Kent Strest at 10:42 p.m. on June 30, 2020, and activated his body camera.
The subsequent video shows a motionless man laying face down in the street.
”He told me his name was Lorenzo,” Fisher testified on Monday.
Thirty-year-old Lorenzo Coles Wheeler of Winchester had been shot about five minutes earlier. His breathing was strained and he had trouble speaking.
In the video, Fisher can be seen rolling Wheeler over and discovering a large blood stain on the front of his shirt. After Fisher pulls up the shirt, the video shows a single bullet hole on the right side of Wheeler’s abdomen, a small trickle of blood slowly oozing out.
At first, Wheeler couldn’t talk. A few moments later, as Fisher continued to speak with him, he told the officer his name was Lorenzo and said he was shot by “a Black guy.”
Fisher pressed the issue, again asking Wheeler who shot him.
”I have no idea,” Wheeler replied.
The video ends at that point, shortly before Wheeler was loaded into an ambulance and taken to Winchester Medical Center, where he died a few hours later.
Wheeler’s wife of less than a year, Doris Christine Wheeler, testified on Monday that her husband had a checkered past but was working hard to turn his life around. After being released from jail on Oct. 27, 2019, over an assault and battery conviction, Wheeler got a job, started improving his credit and made plans to move to North Carolina to start a family with his bride.
Doris Wheeler, who goes by the name Christine, said she and her husband enjoyed helping others who, like them, were trying to better their lives. One of the people they helped was Adam Marcus Griffin, a 36-year-old Winchester resident who stayed with them for several weeks. Christine Wheeler even got Griffin a job at the KFC fast-food restaurant she was managing.
Griffin started a relationship with a woman named Danie Gerardo-Ramirez but, in June 2020, the couple broke up and Gerardo-Ramirez went to stay with the Wheelers.
On June 30, 2020, Griffin found out his ex was staying with his friends and called Lorenzo Wheeler to warn him about Gerardo-Ramirez, whom he claimed was a crack cocaine user with a penchant for stealing.
The phone call went badly. Shortly after 10 p.m. that day, Lorenzo Wheeler drove to the house where Griffin was staying at 309 N. Kent St. to continue the conversation face to face.
Shortly after Wheeler got out of his car, a man that police have said was Griffin approached him on the street and shot him once in the stomach before running away.
As he lay bleeding on the street, Wheeler used his cellphone to call his wife. Christine Wheeler said she missed the call because she was at a local McDonald’s restaurant picking up an order for a Door Dash customer.
When Christine Wheeler returned to her car, she saw she had a missed call from her husband. She called him back but got no answer.
Christine Wheeler said she started to worry because she knew her husband had gone to North Kent Street to confront Griffin, so she drove there herself. When she arrived, she saw police, paramedics and flashing lights and was told Lorenzo Wheeler was being taken to Winchester Medical Center.
Christine Wheeler rushed to the hospital but, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was told she could not stay. Lorenzo Wheeler died that night before his wife was able to see him.
The next day, July 1, 2020, Christine Wheeler noticed she had a voicemail from her husband. That short voicemail, which was left seconds after he was shot, was played in court Monday.
The recording was nearly indecipherable because Lorenzo Wheeler was in pain and losing blood, but Christine Wheeler said she understood what he said.
The last words spoken to her were, “I love you.”
