Two independent auditors gave Frederick County Public Schools’ financial records a clean bill of health during the School Board’s Tuesday meeting.
Both auditors, hired by Frederick County, issued clean — or “unmodified” — opinions for the division in recent years, according to statements made at the meeting.
Several county supervisors have been critical of the division’s financial records and recently discussed paying for an additional audit. School officials maintain they are committed to budget transparency, while working to mend the relationship with the supervisors ahead of budget discussions.
The auditors provided a glimpse into the scope of the auditing process and clarified past results.
David Foley, a certified public accountant at Charlottesville-based Robinson, Farmer, and Cox, has performed the division’s federal compliance audit since 2008. The school’s audit report is sent to the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
“In past years, we’ve always given an unmodified opinion, which is the cleanest opinion you can give,” Foley told School Board members. “This means the county and School Board’s financial statements are in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, so no significant deficiencies and material weaknesses.”
Foley explained his firm’s audit pulls expenditure sheets, testing subsequent disbursements and invoices.
“We come out clean each time. I just want to make note of that,” At-large School Board member Brian Hester said.
Megan Argenbright is a CPA with Harrisonburg-based Brown Edwards Certified Public Accountants, which provides the district’s internal audit. She explained her findings are also sent to the Board of Supervisors as well as the county finance office. An internal audit focuses on procedures and controls, scouring the division’s financial records to investigate accounts.
“We are looking at the controls and making sure they are happening. We run tests: We make sure any purchase, any invoice that happens, is being coded to the right place, and we look at the account structure and make sure it makes sense,” Argenbright said.
Hester noted Argenbright’s firm examines “everything from the school’s standpoint.”
“You have been working with us for 15 years and have found minimal findings for us,” he said.
“We haven’t had many findings,” Argenbright responded. “It’s so rare. I can tell you in the last four visits we have had one finding.”
School Finance Director Patty Camry said that error — the result of not swiftly inactivating a bus driver’s employment after the employee did not arrive for work — was corrected when the mistake was discovered.
Last year’s budget discussions were consumed by a rift that grew between the School Board and Board of Supervisors, which provides funding for a substantial amount of the school division’s budget. Some supervisors accused the division of not having transparent financial records. And some recently reiterated a desire for more budget transparency from the division as well as a line-item budget. Some have said it’s difficult to know where the division’s money has been spent.
When the division released a special report on its budget, one supervisor called it a “data dump.”
But the prospect of an additional audit dimmed in November when supervisors reported positive interactions with School Board members.
Vice Chairman J. Douglas McCarthy said he was fine with holding off on an additional audit so long as the financial information sought by the supervisors could be obtained from the division within the next month.
“We are working on our financial relationship with the Board of Supervisors. We want to strengthen that relationship,” said interim FCPS Superintendent John Lamanna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.