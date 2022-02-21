BERRYVILLE — Matthew Deacon is a cattle expert.
Growing up near Lexington, Deacon showed cattle in 4-H and FFA exhibitions. He later attended West Virginia University in Morgantown, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in animal nutrition science and a master’s degree in reproductive physiology.
Today, he is cattle manager for Audley Farm in Clarke County. Angus cattle are raised for the sale of beef at the historic 3,000-acre estate just east of Berryville.
Deacon’s work there has helped the farm gain national prominence, General Manager Turner Kobayashi said.
It’s also garnered Deacon recognition throughout the state.
During its annual meeting on Saturday in Natural Bridge, the Virginia Angus Association (VAA) presented Deacon its 2021 Cattle Manager of the Year Award. It’s his first award related to the cattle industry, he said.
Based in Staunton, the VAA is a nonprofit organization focused on Angus marketing and promotion. It’s the state’s affiliate of the American Angus Association, the nation’s largest beef breeding organization with more than 25,000 members throughout America, Canada and several other countries.
“Being awarded an award by your industry peers holds special meaning,” Deacon said.
“We (at Audley) are very proud of him and his achievement,” Kobayashi said.
Deacon has worked at Audley for about eight years. He first was a “cowman,” tending to the animals, before being promoted to cattle manager five years ago.
Angus cattle are regarded for yielding top-notch beef. They have a natural tendency for marbling, which produces white speckles of fat that give flavor to the meat and make it tender. They have high fertility rates and give birth easily. And, they’re generally docile and low-maintenance, which helps with raising them, according to information on cattle-related websites.
“The Angus industry is very diversified with in its own (cattle) industry,” Deacon said. “The industry provides you the opportunity to continually learn and see the fruits of your labor.”
Deacon is a certified embryologist. He extensively uses embryo transfer and artificial intelligence in breeding Angus.
“Using these technologies allows us to utilize genetics that are elite from other breeders across the industry,” he said. “[It] allows us to increase genetic diversity within our program and what we market.”
Producing the next generation of cattle offspring requires a lot of time and hard work. Deacon said it’s upsetting when a calf dies. Yet the most rewarding part of his job, he said, is seeing calves born.
Having sold cattle in 30 states and overseas, Deacon sells more than 150 bulls each year. He has two successful online female sales under his belt with a third sale coming up online on April 19, Kobayashi said.
Deacon sells bulls off the farm privately along the East Coast as well as at auction through the 44 Farms sale in Texas and the Riverbend Ranch sale in Idaho.
“He has a love of Angus history, a keen eye on the Angus business and a firm grasp of where it’s headed into the future,” Kobayashi said.
He added that Deacon has a “heart of gold” for helping Angus breeders and young people interested in working with the breed.
Deacon has served on the boards of the VAA and the local two-store Southern States Cooperative. He has been a major supporter of the Northern Virginia Angus, Blue Ridge Cattlemen Association, Clarke County FFA Alumni Association, Virginia Angus and American Angus through the Angus Foundation and Junior Angus programs.
Audley Farm once was home to Eleanor “Nellie” Custis Lewis, the adopted daughter of George Washington and granddaughter of Martha Washington. Along with raising and selling beef, the farm today hosts special events and cooking classes.
