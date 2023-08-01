BERRYVILLE — Audley Farm will host a farm-to-table fundraising dinner for the Christ Church Cares Food Pantry from 4-8 p.m. Sept. 30.
“We want to help relieve the food insecurity situation in Clarke County,” said Turner Kobayashi, the farm’s general manager.
The food pantry at Christ Episcopal Church, on Bishop Meade Road in Millwood, currently serves about 60 households. Older people on Social Security having a hard time making ends meet roughly comprise half of those households, according to pantry coordinator Bette Marchese.
“Some come on a weekly basis,” Marchese said. “Some come only every few months” when they have a particularly lean month.
Regardless, the pantry strives to be always there for those in need.
On the first weekend each month, it’s open from 3-5 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. On other Fridays, it’s open from 3-4 p.m. If clients can’t come at those times, church representatives will try to meet them when it’s convenient, Marchese said.
A member of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, the pantry also receives donations from individuals and businesses. For example, fresh seasonal produce is provided by Oak Hart Farm, the Millwood Community Garden and the Martin’s supermarket in Berryville. Audley, which raises purebred Angus cattle, provides fresh beef to the pantry.
In addition to fresh foods, the pantry provides shelf-stable foods, such as canned vegetables, and personal care items.
“We’re working to become a one-stop shop for those in need,” said Marchese.
The pantry tries to provide households with enough food for eight to 10 meals per month. Marchese said its goal is to increase that number to 15 meals.
All proceeds from the dinner, tickets for which are $75 per person, will be used to buy food to increase the pantry’s stockpile.
The dinner will be a beef and wine pairing. Chef Erik Foxx-Nettnin, former executive chef of Magnolia’s at the Mill in Purcellville who now runs Polished Foxx Catering, will prepare it using Audley beef and Oak Hart produce.
“We are going to surprise him with a culinary curveball,” Kobayashi said, “as he does not know what type of USDA Prime Audley Beef cut that he will cook.”
So “we can watch his creativity as he improvises and delights us with wonderful dishes,” he added.
Vegetarian options will be available for the meal, to be held in the Audley House at 752 Audley Lane east of Berryville.
For the past five years, Audley has supplied beef for the food pantries at Christ Church and another Christian ministry, FISH of Clarke County.
The fundraiser is “just something we’d like to do” for the church, said Kobayashi.
“There are no words to express my gratitude for what Audley’s done for us” over the years, Marchese said.
For more information about the fundraiser or to purchase tickets, call Audley at 540-955-1251.
Loudoun Mutual Insurance Co. is sponsoring the event. Company President Chris Shipe is a prominent Clarke County resident.
