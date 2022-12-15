BERRYVILLE — A special visitor will help make this year's annual Christmas Market at Audley Farm the best one yet, says General Manager Turner Kobayashi.
Santa Claus will be at the event, to be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Children will be able to have their photos taken with Santa and tell him their Christmas wishes, Kobayashi said.
This will be the fourth year that the market has been held.
But "this is the first time we've been able to have Santa come," said Kobayashi.
He described the Christmas market as traditionally "a time for people to come and gather and kick off the holiday season" in Clarke County.
Saturday's event will feature numerous local food, arts and crafts and business vendors. They will include Audley Angus, Sweet Elephant Bakery, Harvue Cheese, Castleman Carpentry, Persimmon Ridge Farm, Sweetgum Studios, Presto Dinners, Chilly Hollow Farm, Walking Wind Florist, Great Harvest Bakery, Althouse Pottery, Bre Bogert Photography, Blue Ridge Maple Farm, John Bees Creations, Matt Bass Children’s Books and The Bemer Group. Paddington's Backyard coffee will be available, and the Roaming Bistro food truck will be on site.
All proceeds from a raffle will go to the John H. Enders Fire Company & Rescue Squad in Berryville. First prize will be a Yeti 55-quart cooler with wheels. Second prize will be a Lincoln Outfitters Barbecue Fire Pit. Third prize will be a $100 Audley Angus gift card, and fourth place will be a $50 gift card for angus from the farm. Two fourth-place winners will be drawn, Kobayashi noted.
Raffle tickets are $1 each or 12 for $10. They can be purchased either at Enders or the Audley Farm Stand from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday or 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Winners will be announced at 12:30 p.m. Saturday during the market.
Each year, Audley chooses a local charitable organization for which to raise money through a raffle. Kobayashi said Enders was selected this year because its staff and volunteers are "great local people" who perform valuable services to the community.
Like with Santa, "their involvement this year will make it (the Christmas Market) very special," he said.
Audley Farm was founded in 1749 when Lord Fairfax granted a 3,000-acre estate to Col. George William Fairfax. Fifteen years later, George Washington’s cousin, Warner Washington, bought half of the estate from Col. Fairfax. Audley then remained in the Washington family for 138 years. Its most well-known resident was Eleanor “Nellie” Custis Lewis, the adopted daughter of George Washington and granddaughter of Martha Washington, according to the farm's website.
Today, the farm is widely known for producing purebred Angus cattle and thoroughbred horses. Its centerpiece, Audley House, hosts special events.
The farm is at 752 Audley Lane, across from the intersection of Va. 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) and Main Street east of Berryville. For more information about the market, call 540-955-1251.
Among other holiday events scheduled this weekend in Clarke County:
• Children can make a toy during a Santa's Workshop event from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Clarke County Library, inside the Government Center on Chalmers Court in Berryville. The event is free, but registration is required and the event is limited to 15 toy-builders. For more information or to register, call (540) 955-5144 or go online to ccl@handleyregional.org.
• The Barns of Rose Hill, also on Chalmers Court, will host a family ornament-making event from noon-3 p.m. Saturday. Child-friendly crafting supplies and materials will be provided. However, anyone planning to attend should register online at https://app.donorview.com/VjxJy so enough materials can be made available. More information is online at barnsofrosehill.org.
• The town of Boyce will hold its annual Potluck Dinner & Cookie Exchange from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company on Greenway Avenue. All town residents are invited. Those attending are asked to bring a covered dish and/or cookies to share. Fried chicken, beverages and paper products will be furnished by the town.
• Long Branch Historic House & Farm near Boyce will hold a Holiday Open House from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Local garden clubs have decorated the mansion. The event is free.
