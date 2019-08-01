Stephen Davis “Steve” Shumaker, 64, of Winchester, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at his residence.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Dr. Peter C. Morris, 82, of Frederick County, died Tuesday, July 31, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Morris.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
John Frederick Harris Sr., 83, of Bluemont, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Kinney Harris.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
