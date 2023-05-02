The last several years have been challenging for Front Royal resident Justin Ruger. After suffering serious injuries in a car accident, Ruger found healing in honeybees and now he works to share his love of hives, with the goal of making beekeeping more accessible to children and the disabled community.
The author of four books, Ruger will offer book readings and other bee-centric activities at 2 p.m. on May 27 in the garden at Samuels Public Library in Front Royal, said Michal Ashby, head of the library’s children’s department.
“We’re excited to get him here,” Ashby said. “He’s an extremely good author and very much an advocate for people with disabilities, as well as the importance of beekeeping. He’s quite a hero, in many ways. He’s a really good role model.”
The event will include a book signing opportunity as well as a honey bee observation tower, honey tasting, and wildflower planting, Ruger said. Registration for the event opens on Thursday, Ashby said.
Now 32, Ruger was a 25-year-old PhD candidate in nuclear physics at Catholic University in Washington, D.C., when he suffered a traumatic brain injury (TBI) in a car accident.
“That completely changed what I was able to do. My mother started beekeeping, and I would go out and take photos and videos and then, once I was able to start walking a little more, I was able to go into the aviary and help her with the bees,” he said.
As part of his recovery, Ruger began writing a kids book about beekeeping.
“My aunt wanted a book that she could read to her grandchildren to teach them about honeybees and pollination,” he said. Ruger had completed writing “Henry Meets a Honeybee,” when seizures caused by TBI led to a stroke in 2022, which significantly limited the mobility of his right side.
“I needed something to rehab my right arm,” Ruger said, explaining that prior to his accident he “couldn’t draw a stick figure to save my life.” Because of damage to his right side, he used an IPad for illustrating — and it took him two years — but he has now written and illustrated four books. Three children’s books introduce kids to honeybees, beekeeping, and pot ants in addition to a book he wrote for older kids and adults about beekeeping.
While he enjoyed working in the apiary with his mother, Dee Diesman, Ruger said his physical limitations — he is in a motorized wheelchair most of the time — made that difficult so he focused his efforts on education. After attending the Hive Life conference last winter to sell his books, Ruger began to shift his focus.
“What began as a nonprofit to put beekeeping in schools slowly grew into a nonprofit to make beekeeping accessible to not just kids, but to anyone with limitations like myself,” Ruger said, noting that last spring he launched a YouTube channel and a podcast called “Accessible Beekeeping and More!” where he interviews beekeepers to learn about their struggles and what they have done to overcome their limitations. “We have had blind beekeepers, beekeepers in wheelchairs, and someone with cerebral palsy thus far. The more that I interviewed and researched beekeeping and disabilities, I realized that there was a limited amount of resources for those that would like to keep honey bees but struggle because of physical or mental limitations,” he said.
The goal is to make beekeeping not only accessible but sustainable for all ages and abilities, Ruger said, noting that the current market is severely limited in hardware, support, and knowledge of beekeeping with disabilities. “Accessible Beekeeping was started so that we can build a community that helps each other be successful beekeepers regardless of limitations,” he said.
In pursuing this initiative, Ruger met Thomas DeGan and they discovered that they only lived about 30 minutes apart. DeGan, who lives in Midland, is now president of the non-profit and houses its experimental apiary on his property. The apiary is set up to research, design, and fabricate different hardware to help make beekeeping accessible, Ruger said, noting that he has begun testing different hive types and offering insight on their pros and cons in terms of accessibility and functionality. For instance, innovations like horizontal hives that tilt forward allow easier access for people in wheelchairs or with diminished upper body strength and mobility.
In the future, the apiary will also have a kids learning center where Ruger’s books will be used to teach about bees alongside hands-on activities in beekeeping.
For more information about accessible beekeeping, visit www.accessiblebeekeeping.org. Ruger’s books are available for purchase on Amazon.
