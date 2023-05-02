Justin Ruger, a beekeeper and children’s author and illustrator, holds a set of books he’s published on beekeeping for children. The Front Royal resident was a former PhD student in nuclear physics when a car accident left him with a traumatic brain injury. His disability hasn’t kept him from turning his attention to beekeeping, which his mother introduced him to when he was younger. Ruger is an advocate of beekeeping as an activity for folks with disabilities.