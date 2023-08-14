WINCHESTER — Two native Clarke County men didn't mind having nicknames referencing women's fashion accessories, according to one of their ancestors.
Berryville native Mitch Franklin tells how Frank Carpenter Jr. and William Carpenter obtained their unique monikers — and their brother, Welby, acquired another — in "The Carpenter Kids of Clarke County," a book he recently self-published after spending more than a decade researching his family's history.
"I didn't want these 10 kids to be forgotten," Franklin said. "They won't be forgotten now."
One of them was his mother, Mary Carpenter Franklin. The others were his uncles and aunts.
As Franklin recalls, the 10 were born to his grandparents, Frank and Minnie Carpenter, between 1912 and 1929 on estates in Clarke County, including Montana Hall and Audley Farm. In 1933, during the Great Depression, the family moved into a home of their own on Virginia Avenue in Berryville. The home was within sight of the former Norfolk & Western train station, where three of the Carpenter boys carried passengers' bags to earn money.
The station manager gave them nicknames based on the types of baggage their ages and body strengths enabled them to carry. Welby, the oldest, became known as “Suitcase.” William was nicknamed “Handbag,” and Frank Jr., the youngest, came to be known as “Pocketbook."
"They loved it," Franklin said of the nicknames, which stuck with them throughout life.
Frank Jr., who also eventually became known as "Buzzie," later was well-known as the manager of a former billiards parlor in Berryville. Franklin said several of the Carpenter boys were excellent pool players.
Franklin, a retired information technology specialist, decided to delve into genealogy after borrowing some family photos from Frances Carpenter, his "Aunt Sissy," to put on compact discs to distribute during a family reunion.
Aunt Sissy, who never married, was the only one of the Carpenter children to graduate from high school.
"She was proud of that," Franklin said.
Others dropped out to go to work, which was more common then than now, he pointed out.
Some of the Carpenters actually became carpenters, he mentioned.
The Carpenter kids were a mix of English, German, Scots-Irish, French and Dutch ancestry, Franklin discovered. In 2019, Frances Carpenter took an AncestryDNA test that validated much of his research, he said.
Frances Carpenter was 92 when she died last September. Her sister, Elaine Robertson, died three months later at 98. They were the last surviving Carpenter kids.
Both were able to review Franklin's book as it neared completion. He incorporated into the final draft a few changes suggested by Aunt Sissy.
Overall, "she was tickled" about his research, he said. So was Robertson.
Franklin did his initial research in the Stewart Bell Jr. Archives at the Handley Regional Library in downtown Winchester. It was there he discovered an obituary for John W. Carpenter in a 1912 issue of The Winchester Star.
The obit, written in a flourishing style common to that era, elaborated about the man's death at his daughter's home in Millwood and his military service in the Civil War.
"I remember taking it home that evening and proudly showing it to my wife, Debbie," said Franklin. "From that point on, I had the ancestry/genealogy bug!"
He also studied documents, such as birth and death records, at the Clarke County Historical Association (CCHA) and the Clarke, Frederick, Loudoun and Fauquier county courthouses, as well as on Ancestry.com, a popular genealogy website.
By way of something he discovered at the Frederick courthouse, he made contact with a cousin in Clarksburg, West Virginia, and found out about an entire line of cousins he didn't know existed.
Furthermore, he learned about the Royston branch of his family through a book written by his cousin, Donald R. Royston, titled, “The Descendants of Thomas Royston and 400 Years of Scattered Leaves.” The latter apparently was a reference to family members who had scattered considerable distances from the family tree over the years.
For those interested in learning about their ancestries, Franklin said, "there's a lot of information out there if people will just look for it."
The hardest thing for him was obtaining details about some of his female ancestors. He surmised it was largely due to them changing their names when they got married.
Franklin advises other genealogists that fewer photos of their ancestors may be available than tidbits of information about them. Franklin mentioned, for example, there's only one surviving photo of his grandparents.
Research into family histories takes time to accomplish. "But it's fun," said Franklin, to find out new things about family members.
Don't get discouraged, he said. Anyone who hits a stumbling block may suddenly come across information about one person that leads to details about others.
Franklin's biggest surprise while researching his ancestry was learning that his great-grandmother, Isabel Calmes Royston, was wounded as a girl during the Civil War when her family's Blue Ridge Mountain home was invaded. She sustained a severe shoulder injury from which she largely recovered, while another child in the household at the time was killed.
"I had no knowledge of that," he said while looking astonished.
Isabel's mother, Minerva Royston, was mentioned in local journals as a heroine for taking care of people wounded in that day's battle, his research revealed.
Franklin didn't uncover any famous people among his ancestors. Yet he discovered that George Washington once stayed at an ordinary — an inn that served meals — his six times great-grandfather owned on land in Prince William County that is now part of Fauquier County.
Washington was a surveyor then. He mentioned the great-grandfather in the first pages of his 1748 journal.
Franklin, 72, currently lives near Martinsburg, West Virginia. He plans to continue pursuing his family history.
"I sure do wish I had started it sooner," he said, noting his cousin, Don Royston, once said the same thing. He believes he would have been able to compile more information.
He especially wants to look into the Franklin side of his family "if God gives me time for it," he added.
Should he eventually no longer be able, he intends to pass his research on to his grandchildren in hopes they'll continue it and update his book.
Franklin donated copies to the CCHA and the Stewart Bell Jr. Archives. He said he compiled his book mainly so his relatives now and in the future can obtain copies as they desire.
Still, anybody else who wants a copy can get one online at lulu.com.
