WINCHESTER — About 18 months after police say Jonathan Daniel Mihokovich fatally shot Keith Hamilton Tolson, an alleged motive has been disclosed.
"Mr. Tolson did not provide drugs which the defendant had paid for and did not return the money which the defendant had given him," Ryan W. Perry, a Frederick County assistant commonwealth's attorney, wrote in a document filed in Frederick County Circuit Court on Wednesday. "The failure to deliver the drugs or money provide the motive for the murder."
The document is part of a motion to allow allegations that Mihokovich was trying to buy drugs if his case goes to trial. Perry wrote that the alleged drug buy "clearly paints a picture which leads up to the homicide."
Tolson, 41, of Front Royal, was a restaurant worker and father of a young son and two stepchildren. Shortly after his death, his father told The Winchester Star that his son had battled a crack cocaine and methamphetamine addiction for about 20 years.
Tolson's body was found in the McDonald’s parking lot at 90 Reliance Road in Middletown on Oct. 27, 2020. Surveillance video showed Tolson running from the Liberty gas station across the road from the McDonald's before his death. He was chased by people in a pickup truck before being shot. Tolson was running toward the Econo Lodge Hotel & Suites where he was staying. The hotel is behind the McDonald's.
A gas station surveillance video image released by police after the killing shows a customer in the station who strongly resembles Mihokovich.
Perry wrote in a separate court filing that if the case goes to trial, evidence will include video from the gas station and hotel as well as video from a truck that was in the gas station parking lot. Evidence will also include "an extended back and forth" of texts and messaging apps between Mihokovich and Tolson that include references to drug use and possession, according to Perry.
Mihokovich, 41, of the 100 block of Robinhood Circle in the county, was arrested on drug charges unrelated to the killing in November of 2020. He was indicted on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit murder in February of 2021.
Mihokovich appeared in Circuit Court on Thursday. Perry told Judge Alexander R. Iden that the killing was "sort of a drug ripoff."
Defense attorney Mark B. Williams said after the court hearing that Mihokovich maintains his innocence. "He didn't do it," Williams said.
Mihokovich is being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center. His jury trial, scheduled to last up to five days, is set to begin on June 13.
