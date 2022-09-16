Shenandoah County authorities have accused a woman of hitting a sheriff’s deputy with her vehicle as she tried to avoid arrest on Sunday.
The Sheriff’s Office charged Natasia S. James, 39, of Middletown, with attempt to cause bodily injury of a law enforcement officer, felony eluding, driving under the influence and inhaling a drug or noxious chemical substance.
James is scheduled to appear in Shenandoah County General District Court on Friday. She remains held at the jail without bond.
The Sheriff’s Office received a report on Sunday of a person parked near a driveway in the Mount Olive area of Shenandoah County. The person sat in the vehicle and appeared to inhale a substance. The deputy responded to the scene and, while investigating the complaint, James fled in her vehicle and struck the officer, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Authorities later stopped and apprehended James in the area along U.S. 11. Officers arrested James without incident and took her to Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail.
