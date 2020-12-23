MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information into a vehicle alleged to have struck a Blairton Road home Monday night, killing an occupant, and fleeing the scene.
Authorities described the vehicle as a GMC or Chevrolet truck or SUV in a statement on the department’s Facebook page. It also described it possibly being a Silverado or Yukon.
The vehicle is said to be white or silver in color, and it will have “heavy front end damage” and a missing headlight.
Police said the suspect vehicle was last seen heading east on Shepherdstown Road after turning off of Blairton Road.
According to the Baker Heights Volunteer Fire Department, they responded at approximately 6 p.m. to a pedestrian struck, arriving to find the vehicle had struck the home.
“An elderly female was found to be pulseless and not breathing,” the fire department’s Facebook page said. ”The coward hit an elderly woman in her home and left her there to die. Our thoughts are with her family tonight,” the fire department said.
Anyone with possible information or security footage is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 304-267-7000. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 304-267-4999.
