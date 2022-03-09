The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious incident involving a rope tied in the shape of a noose that was found Sunday evening at Independence High School in Ashburn, according to a news release.
The LCSO school resource deputy assigned to the school was notified by the administration that a teacher located the noose attached to a school banner outside the school’s stadium.
Residents expressed disappointment when they learned about the noose in Loudoun County considering the history behind nooses being used in lynchings.
One of the most notable hangings to occur in Loudoun County was in 1889 in Leesburg, nearly 11 miles north of the school.
Years before lynching was outlawed in Virginia, Orion Anderson, a black teenager in Loudoun County was taken to jail for allegedly scaring a white, teenage girl.
But before Orion Anderson’s day in court, researchers say a small group broke into his jail cell, dragged him to the Leesburg freight depot in southeast Leesburg, hanged him and shot him.
In 2019, a memorial marker was installed where Anderson was hanged at the old freight station located at the Washington and Old Dominion Trail and Harrison Street in southeast Leesburg.
Independence High School, which is northwest of Hal and Berni Hanson Regional Park, opened in August 2019 becoming the 16th high school in Loudoun County Public Schools.
The school is located east of Evergreen Mills Road and west of Northstar Boulevard.
The noose’s discovery came just a day before the U.S. Senate passed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act, which would make lynching a federal hate crime in the U.S. President Joe Biden (D) is expected to sign the legislation into law.
The LCSO is continuing to investigate the incident at the high school. Anyone with information should contact LCSO at 703-777-1021.
